Edo State University Begins Second Semester Online

April 27, 2020

Edo State University Begins Second Semester Online – Edo State University Iyamho, Edo State has commenced the second semester for its 2019/2020 academic session online as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in the country.

According to a statement on Sunday, from the registrar of the institution, Isoken Ogboro, the semester would go through the institution’s Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) and Academic Information Systems (AIS).

The statement read, “Students courses registration would commence on Monday April 27, through the AIS/LMS platform while the 2nd semester academic lectures would also start on Monday May 4.”

The register revealed that the AIS system was recently introduced to allow both the management and parents monitor, evaluate, and access their wards’ academic activities.

