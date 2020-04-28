Nigerian lady advertised for sale on Facebook rescued

April 28, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Nigerian lady advertised for sale on Facebook rescued
Nigerian lady advertised for sale on Facebook rescued

Nigerian lady advertised for sale on Facebook rescued – The Nigerian lady, Busari Peace, who was put up for sale online by a Lebanese man, Wael Jerro, fpr $1,000 has been rescued.

The Lebanese man had taken to a Facebook Marketplace group to post advert of the lady, whom he claimed was his maid and he intends to dispose her for $1000. Jerro has since been arrested.

Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has now shared an update on Twitter, stating that Busari Peace is currently at the Nigerian High Commission in Beirut. She wrote;

”Update on Nigerian girl put up for sale by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro on Facebook.

She has been rescued and safely with officials of the Nigerian Mission in Beirut. More updates later.”

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




About Sam Gabriel 513 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*