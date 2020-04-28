Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian lady advertised for sale on Facebook rescued – The Nigerian lady, Busari Peace, who was put up for sale online by a Lebanese man, Wael Jerro, fpr $1,000 has been rescued.

The Lebanese man had taken to a Facebook Marketplace group to post advert of the lady, whom he claimed was his maid and he intends to dispose her for $1000. Jerro has since been arrested.

Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has now shared an update on Twitter, stating that Busari Peace is currently at the Nigerian High Commission in Beirut. She wrote;

”Update on Nigerian girl put up for sale by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro on Facebook.

She has been rescued and safely with officials of the Nigerian Mission in Beirut. More updates later.”