BREAKING: Senior NDDC staff faces Mass retirement

Senior NDDC staff faces Mass retirement – Mass retirement of senior staff of The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) may take place today, this is according to the Nation Newspaper.

It was gathered the action may affect senior staff of the commission with two years or less to retire.

Some of those that may be consumed by the purge are Directors, Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors.

Also to be affected are staff with cases at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

A reliable source close to the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the commission, who spoke in confidence, disclosed the Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei-led management will have a crucial meeting by 9 am today, which would be followed by a meeting with the staff to drop the bombshell.

It was also revealed Pondei and four other members of the IMC of NDDC were not happy that forensic audit of the commission from 2000 to 2019 ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, was being frustrated by internal saboteurs.

This, it was gathered, necessitated the drastic action.

The source disclosed that most of the former top officials of NDDC and contractors that would be affected by the forensic audit have their informants among senior personnel of the commission.

It was learnt they have been divulging secrets/classified information while attempting to frustrate the activities of the IMC, which he said would not be allowed.

NDDC’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, couldn’t be reached on phone for reaction as at press time.