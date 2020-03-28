DELSU Cut off Mark and Departmental Cut off Point for 2020/2021 session – There are certain criteria to be observed by students before being admitted to study in any of the courses in any university. One of these which include meeting the required cut of mark for each schools as well as the courses itself. It is very easy to obtain admission if one has met the required cut off mark for the admission into a particular course.
Cut off mark is an agreed score set by a particular institution as a basic of admitting students into the department of study. This score is usually accredited to candidates based on their performance in a particular examination. However, students who have scored above the required cut off mark will be given admission and preferentially treated in admission process above those who have met the exacts cut off mark.
DELSU Cut off Mark 2020/2021
Jamb fixed cut off mark for DELSU is 180.
You might ask questions like: I had 180 and above but was not still given the admission to study my desired course?
Candidates with higher scores are first considered in admission basics candidates with lower scores though might meet the cut off mark of 180 may likely not be admitted. In fact, it is the higher your scores, the higher the chance of being admitted.
DELSU Departmental Cut off Mark 2020
The Delta State University does not really have a specific cut off mark for courses. However, candidates who have scored a minimum of 200 in UTME examination are eligible to apply for admission into any of their choice courses.
Due to the high number of students wishing to study in the Delta State University, the admission processes is competitive and admissions is given based on the higher the jamb scores, the higher the chances of being admitted.
The Departmental Cut of marks of Delta State University are as follows;
|S/N.
|FACULTY/DEPARTMENTS
|CUT-OFF MARK
|1.
|AGRICULTURE
|Agricultural Economics/Extension
|45
|Animal Science
|45
|Fisheries
|45
|Soil Science
|45
|Forestry & /wild Life
|45
|2.
|ARTS
|English & Literary Studies
|50
|Fine & Applied Arts
|45
|French
|45
|History & International Studies
|50
|Linguistics
|45
|Philosophy
|45
|Religious Studies
|45
|Theatre Arts
|45
|3.
|BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES
|Anatomy and Cell Biology
|47
|Medical Biochemistry
|50
|Pharmacology & Therapeutics
|50
|Physiology
|50
|Medicine & Surgery
|65
|Nursing Science
|63
|4.
|EDUCATION
|Agricultural Science Education
|45
|Biology Education
|48
|Business Education
|50
|Chemistry Education
|45
|Computer Education
|50
|Economics Education
|50
|English Education
|48
|Guidance & Counselling
|45
|Geography Education
|47
|Health Education
|45
|Home Economics
|45
|Integrated Science
|45
|Library Science Education
|50
|Mathematics Education
|45
|Nursery & Primary Education
|45
|Physical and Health Education
|45
|Physics Education
|45
|Political Science Education
|50
|Social Science Education (Soc. Studies)
|45
|Religious Education
|45
|Technical Education
|45
|5.
|ENGINEERING
|Civil Engineering
|55
|Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|55
|Mechanical Engineering
|55
|6.
|MANAGEMENT SCIENCES
|Banking & Finance
|56
|Business Administration
|56
|Accounting & Finance
|56
|Marketing
|45
|7.
|PHARMACY
|60
|8.
|SCIENCE
|Animal & Environmental Biology
|45
|Biochemistry
|50
|Biological Technology
|45
|Chemistry Technology
|45
|Physics & Electronics Technology
|45
|Environmental Science Technology
|45
|Botany
|45
|Chemistry
|45
|Computer Science
|50
|Geology
|50
|Industrial Chemistry
|45
|Industrial Mathematics
|45
|Microbiology
|55
|Physics
|45
|9.
|SOCIAL SCIENCE
|Business Administration
|56
|Economics
|57
|Geography & Regional Planning
|45
|Mass Communication
|55
|Political Science
|55
|Psychology
|45
|Sociology
|48
DELSU Nature of Admission Screening 2020
The Delta State University holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.
Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.
It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result
The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;
- Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).
N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.
- Birth Certification/Age Declaration.
- A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your
community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.
- Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status
slip
DELSU Address and Locations
The Delta State University is located in the heart of the town of Abraka, Delta State, Nigeria. The main campus of Delta State University is in Abraka, Delta State. Other campuses are in Anwai-Asaba and Oleh.
Contact Delta through the details below;
