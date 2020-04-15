Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Jamb Results Upgrade: What you should know about Utme result upgrade – Can I upgrade my Jamb 2020 result? If yes, how do I upgrade my low Jamb 2020 score? So many desperate Jam bites have started inquiring if they could upgrade their Jamb result. Questions on Jamb 2020 results upgrade continue to knock at my door yearly.

With every passing day, hungry fraudsters parade themselves online as Jamb agents; thereby exploiting and putting fear in the mind of innocent Jamb candidates. They will tell you that they are working with Jamb and can help you boost your less than 200 Jamb score to 250 and above.

These persons claim that they can upgrade results for those who did not score up to cut off mark in Jamb. As a matter of fact, they present false evidence of the Jamb results they have upgraded so far; These are all photoshop.

Just as Jamb expo didn’t work in this era of Jamb CBT update, so also Jamb upgrade doesn’t work. Jamb results upgrade is a scam and myth. You need to be very careful.

Don’t send your Money or Your parents hard earned money to internet fraudsters in the name of Jamb score upgrade. You may not have performed very well in Jamb, this doesn’t stop you from gaining admission. There are schools (even Federal universities) that accept low Jamb scores.

Even if your score is so low that you can’t get admitted with it, it is not the end of life. There is always room for improvement. Come back stronger next year and blast Jamb 2020.

Now, you may be wondering, how do those guys get a sample of upgraded result that they show candidates? It is photoshop. They edit the result using computer software and send you the printout. They even create fake Jamb sites for result checking. Meanwhile, your result will not change in the Jamb website.

In conclusion, it is not possible to upgrade your Jamb 2020 result to score higher. They scan original results and change the grades to make you think it was actually upgraded. Jamb 2020 results upgrade won’t work. With a score above 180, you should be able to gain admission. Just work hard for your post utme screening.