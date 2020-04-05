Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAMB speaks on cut off marks for 2020 admission – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has clarified the current position on the cut-off marks for 2020/2021 admission, saying it has yet to fix the cut off marks.

It urged Nigerians, particularly candidates, to disregard any cut-off marks being circulated by “fraudsters,” describing it as “fake.”

The board said this year’s cut – off marks would be decided at a stakeholders policy meeting that would be chaired by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said this in a statement on Sunday amid reports that the board had adopted a cut-off mark for this year’s admission.

The spokesperson said the board has fixed the policy meeting for June 15th and 16th 2020.

He said: “Kindly disregard any cut off marks paraded by fraudsters. It is fake news.

“Cut off marks are decided at a policy meeting chaired by the Hon Minister of Education with all heads of tertiary institutions, CEOs of regulatory agencies in education and all other critical stakeholders in attendance.

“This meeting has been fixed for June 15th and 16th 2020 if all things being equal.

“Until this meeting is held no body can talk about cut off mark. Nigerians are advised to disregard any such marks being paraded.”

Meanwhile, the board has de-listed nine computer-based test centres (CBT) used in the conduct of the year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

One of the CBT centres was de-listed for conniving with candidates to engage in malpractice during the conduct of the UTME.

The remaining eight CBT centres were de-listed for “technical deficiency” during the conduct of the examination which held on March 14 this year.