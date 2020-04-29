NSCDC recruitment: Important update for Applicants about screening test – The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps NSCDC has given updates on the 2019 screening exercise, as part of modalities of the recruitment exercise, Applicants who are above 30 (Over age) has been automatically disqualified.
Also, those with below required height have been disqualified. So we urge those with 30years and below with required minimum height to update their profile from 11th to 19th of March, 2020.
Attached is one of the updates from Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps NSCDC Abuja.
All applicants are advised to visit the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence NSCDC website www.cdfipb.careers on 11th of March to 19th of March, 2020. In other to update the following:
NYSC discharge certificate number and year acquired
Olevel and year acquired
And other relevant updates.
The Documents required for the forthcoming screening are:
- Original documents
- Photocopies of documents
- Medical fitness certificate
- Recent passport’s
There have been rumors circulating the internet in the few days of announcement of a particular date. We therefore urge all applicants to be extremely patient and wait for the official announcement to avoid been scammed by fraudsters.
Though the list of successful candidates are yet to be released online. We implore all applicants to constitently check their emails.
More updates will be released soon.
Final Screening List of Shortlisted Candidates for NSCDC Recruitment – In this post you’re going to learn how to download your Screening List of Shortlisted Candidates for NSCDC Recruitment – Check final list here!
You’ll also get the list of successful shortlisted candidates in a very easy manner including zero stress.
GET THE NSCDC RECRUITMENT SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES
However, the Nigerian Security Civil Defense Corps: Wishes to notify all NSCDC Recruitment applicant waiting for the Screening List of Shortlisted Candidates at Civil Defense, will soon be out below.
2019 NSCDC RECRUITMENT: CANDIDATES EXAM SCREENING LIST
- All Prospective applicants whose names appear in this official released list are happily invited for a physical screening examination which is yet to be made known to the general public.
- Applicants are to attend the NSCDC Screening with their online print out form and two (2) passports photographs.
- Compulsory Withdrawal will be the penalty for any successful candidates who refuse attend the physical screening in the officially announced date for every state screening.
Check the NSCDC List via your own state below. The physical Screening list is published state by state.
DOWNLOAD NSCDC RECRUITMENT PAST QUESTIONS & ANSWERS
How To Check Screening List of Civil Defence Shortlisted Candidates 2019
Disclaimer:
We Do not have any influence on the ongoing shortlist. What we do provide, are the necessary information required for you to be selected on the recruitment registration program.
Reference/Sources
Finally the Screening List of Shortlisted Candidates at NSCDC Recruitment will soon be out.
PLS SIR.UPDATE ME
please notify me when the shortlisted for NSCDC is out I love Nigeria as my country
Please update me on the screening date.thanks
Please update me of the screening date.thanks.
It has been the volition of my life ever since i finished my school to be security personnel,and am apealing to the federal government to give me this opportunity to display the kind of me to the society
Respect to the chief of army staff
Respect to the chief of civil defence
Finally respect to nigeria as country
Please, notify me when the list is out
