Biafra: Is IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Dead? – There is a viral rumor currently trending on social media that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is dead.

The rumor was made popular by Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo who promised to reveal some fresh details about Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Olunloyo, who wrote on her Twitter account on Tuesday evening, said she would also unveil secrets about the possibility of Kanu being dead and already replaced by a body double as Nnamdi of Sudan.

She said this in her reaction to rumours on social media suggesting Nnamdi Kanu is dead.

Recall that for many years the IPOB leader has claimed that Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria is dead and has been replaced by another person he identified as Jubril of Sudan.

However, Olunloyo has sent social media into a frenzy after her post in which she vowed to unveil some secrets about Kanu amidst rumours that he is dead and replaced by a body double.

See her post:

Kanu is understood to be in exile after his home country in Afara-Ukwu, Abia State was invaded in 2017 by the Nigerian Army during the Operation Python Dance.

UPDATE:

Kemi Olunloyo: “Nnamdi Kanu Died In An Italian Hospital”

Medical Journalist Dr. Kemi Olunloyo recently posted on her twitter:

“#BREAKING UPDATE I was briefed by a top military defense dept source that Nnamdi Kanu did pass away in an Italian hospital as reported. I was also told that whoever is broadcasting is an impostor meant to keep IPOB together. The Italian Hospital source also confirmed it #RIPKanu”

She supported the above claim yet with another another tweet

“Kanu’s wife is in the UK and is reportedly angry at IPOB Spokesmen for “covering her husband’s death up” and not announcing. I asked my defense dept source if they will announce, they said in due course. Meanwhile a double is on air on his program. I have asked for a live video”

“She also said there is possibility of an impostor pretending to Nnamdi Kalu”.

“Nobody knows where the double is broadcasting from. IPOB continues to be a nuisance and reportedly working on who will head the terror group next or if Biafra will be achieved. #RIPNnamdiKanu”

“Nnamdi Kanu has died and gone. The person on a radio/video show yesterday didn’t have to hide their face. That person was physically in Nigeria doing his voice over. As a broadcaster, I can do voices of many public figures. #RIPNnamdiKanu”