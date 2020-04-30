Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Nigerian govt orders civil servants to resume Monday – The Nigerian Federal Government has ordered civil servants from Grade level 14 and above to resume on Monday.

In circular by Head of Service of the Federation Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, it said the Federal secretariat complexes have been decontaminated while efforts were ongoing to do same in other public offices.

The circular reads: “Further to Mr President’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, officers on GL 14 and above and those in essential services are hereby directed to resume work with effect from Monday, 4th of May, 2020 in the first instance.“

“Offices are to open three times a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday – and close at 2:00pm on each day.”

The circular further advised affected officers to limit the number of visitors they receive while hand- washing facilities should be located at every strategic location within their office premises.