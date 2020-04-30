Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB & Biafra news Today Thursday, April 30, 2020 – Rumors of Nnamdi Kanu’s death, others top today’s Biafra news in Nigerian newspapers today Sunday, April 12, 2020 – This is the summary of top 10 trending Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra news Today Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Below are Nnamdi Kanu & Biafra news in Nigerian Newspapers today:

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Proves Kemi Olunloyo Wrong, Goes Live – The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is currently broadcasting live on Facebook to prove Kemi Olunloyo wrong.

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo said the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is dead.

This online news platform understands that the news of Nnamdi Kanu’s death first emerged on the micro-blogging site, Twitter last week when Miss Olunloyo tweeted that the IPOB leader was dead and had been cremated in Italy.

However, a day after the tweet, Olunloyo took to Twitter again to retract her claims, saying she confirmed from Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Nigerian Minister who is Nnamdi Kanu’s ally, that the IPOB leader is hale and hearty and not dead as earlier claimed by her.

Recall that Kanu delivered a live broadcast on Sunday on Radio Biafra, where he accused the people in Aso Rock and Chinese doctors of being responsible for the deaths in Kano state, northern Nigeria.

Reacting to the live broadcast, Olunloyo insisted that Nnamdi Kanu is dead and that person that spoke as the IPOB leader during the live broadcast on Radio Biafra on Sunday, was “physically in Nigeria doing his voice over.”

1) IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu ‘Is Gone’ – Kemi Olunloyo Alleges: Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has again taken to her tweeter handle to cause a barrage of reactions after she alleged that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is gone.

The US-trained Medical Journalist over a few days now has been making some unclear statements about the IPOB leader on her Twitter account.

It could be recalled that Olunloyo stated on her Twitter account last week that she would unveil secrets about the possibility of Kanu being dead and already replaced by a body double as Nnamdi of Sudan.

A tweet that caused mixed reactions among Nigerians following the death of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, which she also tweeted about before his death was announced by the presidency.

Kemi Olunloyo on Saturday morning again took to her Twitter account to allege that “Nnamdi Kanu is already GONE.”

2) Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reveals Who Killed Dele Giwa – The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that late Newswatch founder, Dele Giwa was killed by former Nigerian Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.

The IPOB leader made this allegation about IBB during a live broadcast on Radio Biafra on Wednesday, April 22.

This online news platform recalls that Dele Giwa was killed by a mail bomb in his Lagos home on 19 October 1986. The assassination occurred two days after he had been interviewed by the State Security Service (SSS) officials.

In an off-the-record interview with airport journalists, the Deputy Director of the SSS at the time, Lt. Col. A.K. Togun, had claimed that on 9 October Dele Giwa and Alex Ibru had organised a media parley for media executives and the newly created SSS. The Deputy Director of the SSS claimed that it was at this meeting that the SSS and the media executives reached a secret censorship agreement. Under this agreement, the media was to report any story with the potential to embarrass the government to the SSS before they tried to publish the same.

3) COVID-19: Biafra youth group warns govt against lockdown extension – A youth organisation, the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, on Thursday warned that any “further extension of the COVID-19 lockdown could lead to the kidnap of government officials in coastal areas.

BNYL also warned that the lockdown extension may result in resistance against security agencies at state borders because of boredom among the people.

“People are already tired of staying idle and are no longer afraid of Coronavirus.” The group said

The group’s Deputy National Leader, Ebuta Takon Akor gave the warning while reacting to the decision of the Nigeria Governors Forum to extend lockdown for another 14 days.

Recall that the forum had said the 14 days interstate lockdown will help tackle the spread of COVID-19.

4) Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Abba Kyari’s Death, Says Nigeria Will Crumble – The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says the death of Abba Kayri will crumble Nigeria.

Reacting to Kyari’s death on Facebook, Kanu said: “President Abba Kyari is dead. As I told you Aso Rock is vacant, but they kept living in denial and lies. The Zoo has fallen.”

The pro-Biafra agitator who is on exile added on Twitter that the death of the former Chief of Staff to the President, shows that Aso Rock is crumbling and that “final block holding the foundation” of Nigeria will be removed later tonight when he holds a live broadcast on Radio Biafra.

Kanu tweeted: “Now that Aso Rock is crumbling, the final block holding the foundation of the deadly British estate in Africa will be removed tonight. Join the broadcast via my FB page http://facebook.com/MaziNnamdiKanu… #RadioBiafra FB, FM, App, satellite & online Date Sat. 18/04/20 Time 7:00 PM GMT,” the IPOB leader added.

5) ‘Coronavirus Is A Political Pandemic In Nigeria’ – Biafra Group: The measures put in place by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to fight Coronavirus in the country has been described by the Biafra Nations Youth League, as “scam”

BNYL further stated that the Federal Government’s cash transfer to the “poorest of the poor” in society and distribution of trucks of rice in the 36 states is “fraud”.

The allegation was contained in a statement released by the Deputy National Leader of the group, and Head of Operations, BBS Media, Ebuta Takon Akor.

The group noted that nobody from the South-East and South-South region has received an alert from the Federal Government.

BNYL wondered why President Buhari would be playing with the survival of the people.

6) Leader of Biafra group resigns – Ebuta Ogar Takon, the deputy national leader of the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has resigned from the position.

National leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard made the announcement in a statement he signed and made available to DAILY POST on Friday.

He said that Ogar Takon has been replaced by a new deputy, who also goes by the name Ebuta Takon Akor and hails from Ejagham, in Cross River State.

Mr Richard said “the former deputy took the decision to bow out from office but still remained a respected senior officer.”

Richard recovered from the dreaded Coronavirus disease earlier in the week after being in isolation for over 2 weeks.

He was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

7) Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB Expels Members (Full List) – Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been expelled from the group for their involvement in fraudulent activities including armed robbery and kidnapping.

This was disclosed on Monday by the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu during an audio broadcast on Monday.

He also warned that all other persons or groups impersonating the organization would be treated as criminals when caught.

Those expelled are Onwukwe Nwanze, Chukwunye Matthew, Akuwa and Ojukwu.

“These persons have been expelled from IPOB and anybody dealing with them is doing so at his or her own risk. They are not part of this family anymore,” Kanu said.

He also accused them of being government informants and defrauding innocent people using the name of IPOB.

8) Nnamdi Kanu makes shocking revelations about Osinbajo, Abba Kyari – Leader of the proscribed secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is currently critically down with the Coronavirus disease.

Nnamdi Kanu, who is a wanted man in Nigeria and could not attend the funeral of his parents, also claimed that President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Mamman Daura, Isa Funtua, Tukur Buratai, Lai Mohammed, Yemi Osinbajo, Sultan of Sokoto, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, have been deceiving Nigerians that the man they voted into power in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari, is still alive.

Kanu is claiming that the man who addressed Nigerians on Sunday in a nationwide broadcast on government’s efforts in the fight against Coronavirus in the country was someone he described as Jubril Al-Sudani masked as President Buhari.

He said the same mask is being made for Osinbajo and Abba Kyari, who, according to him, are critically ill…Read more here!

9) COVID-19: IPOB donates N50million to Biafra citizens – The Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu has announced a donation of N50 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Biafra land.

Making the announcement on Friday in an audio broadcast made available to the Nation, the IPOB leader said the contingency fund was from IPOB’s coffers.

He said that part of the fund would be used to ensure that some hospitals located at strategic centres in the Southeast zone are equipped to tackle the scourge.

“We never knew that the virus is coming, we have commitments all over the world, we are committing initial N50 million to make sure we educate and prepare our people for what is to come.”

He said that N300 million would be budgeted to fight the disease, adding that the initial N50 million that would be available will be used to also pay the nurses and doctors that would be hired to do the work.

“We will establish one hospital in every state of Biafra including Edo State. We are going to open food store for the people. If you are to confine the people at home, you must make sure they don’t die of hunger. We are even going to feed those who are not IPOB members. This is what advanced countries are doing for their people,” he said.

10) IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Accuses Britain Of Killing Biafra, Vows To Restore It – The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has accused Britain of being responsible for the ‘death’ of Biafra republic.

The secessionist leader in a claim on his Twitter account on Saturday, said the Republic of Biafra – which existed between 1967 and 1970 – was ‘unlawfully made defunct’ by Britain.

Recall that the period between 1967 and 1970 was Nigeria’s civil war period when federal forces engaged the Biafran forces who wanted to break away from the country.

It is believed Britain secretly provided support for the federal forces in terms of weapons and military intelligence during the civil war.