Wema Bank begins Earn from Home Scheme – Wema Bank has introduced Earn from Home Scheme as part of the activities to celebrate its 75th Anniversary.

Celebrated as Nigeria’s most innovative financial institution, Wema Bank has achieved tremendous success over the years from its willingness to reinvent the narrative in the delivery of financial services and experiential banking to its customers.

In this light, the bank has launched the scheme to reward loyal customers with an opportunity to earn extra income. This is coming at a time the crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are being felt by individuals and corporate organisations locally and globally.

This is in furtherance of the bank’s long history of socially responsible projects and is both timely and sensitive as it creates an alternative stream of income for its customers at a time when income channels are drying up.

According to the Head, Retail Banking, Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun, “we believe this will empower our transacting customers to effectively leverage the current lockdown situation and earn while at home by recommending the ALAT App to economically active family members and friends within their social network.”

In addition to the “Earn from Home” programme, the bank will also host Hackaholics 2.0, a two-day hackathon and a tech fair event. Set up to promote the development of technological solutions for financial and institutional need and other social issues, Hackaholics was postponed for a later date following the coronavirus pandemic.

Themed ‘Connecting Worlds’, the hackathon will bring developers, designers and creative thinkers together to develop products and discover new technologies.

“At 75, Wema Bank sees no limit to the magic she can create, no walls to the relationships she can forge, no barriers to the excellence of service, and no impossibilities in building the bank of the future,” Ifebogun added.