FUTA admission news 2020: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, exam dates – The journey for the 2020/2021 admission into Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has already begun, if you wrote the 2020/2021 Utme and selected FUTA as your choice of University, then this post is for you – Visit http://www.futa.edu.ng for latest updates!
In this post we are going to update you about all the information on 2020/2021 admission into FUTA which includes Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists update as well as give you an insight into the past question for FUTA post-Utme.
This post will be updated daily with the latest information about FUTA admission 2020/2021 and for clarity sake we are taking it step –by-step as can be seen below:
FUTA Cut Off Mark
JAMB: 180
FUTA Departmental Cut Off Marks.
UTME Cut-off Mark:
Candidates who made the Federal University of Technology, Akure their First Choice Institution in the last UTME and scored 180 and above are eligible for the post UTME screening exercise.
Post UTME Cut-off Marks:
- SCHOOL OF AGRICULTURE AND AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGY SAAT
- AEC ›››› 47.5
- APH ›››› 55.37
- ARE ›››› 47.5
- CSP ›››› 47.5
- EWM ›››› 47.5
- FAT ›››› 47.5
- FST ›››› 58.12
- FWT ›››› 47.5
- SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING AND ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY ,SEET
- AGE ›››› 55.12
- CPE ›››› 69.62
- CVE ›››› 71.87
- EEE ›››› 74.37
- ICT ›››› 49.75
- IPE ›››› 47.5
- MEE ›››› 73.75
- MME ›››› 54.87
- MNE ›››› 54.75
- SCHOOL OF EARTH AND MINERAL SCIENCES ,SEMS
- AGP ›››› 47.5
- AGY ›››› 47.5
- MST ›››› 47.5
- MCS ›››› 47.5
- RSG ›››› 47.5
- SCHOOL OF ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY ,SET
- ARC ›››› 72.87
- BDG ›››› 56.62
- ESM ›››› 47.5
- IDD ›››› 53.25
- QSV ›››› 57
- SVG ›››› 64.25
- URP ›››› 52.87
- SCHOOL OF COMPUTING ,SOC
- CSC ›››› 69
- IFT ›››› 63.75
- IFS ›››› 63.75
- CSS ›››› 63.75
- SEN ›››› 63.75
- SCHOOL OF SCIENCES ,SOS
- BCH ›››› 63.37
- BIO ›››› 47.5
- BTH ›››› 47.5
- CHE ›››› 47.5
- MCB ›››› 63
- MTS ›››› 59
- PHY ›››› 47.5
- STA ›››› 47.5
- SCHOOL OF HEALTH AND HEALTH TECHNOLOGY ,SHHT
- ANA ›››› 59.5
- BIM ›››› 47.5
- PHS ›››› 57.25
FUTA Nature of Admission Screening 2020
The Federal University of Technology, Akure holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.
Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.
It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result.
The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;
- Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).
N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.
- Birth Certification/Age Declaration.
- A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your
community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.
- Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status
slip
FUTA admission lists updates
The FUTA admission list for 2020/2021 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.
FUTA admission list for 2020/2021 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.
Admission into FUTA is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.
FUTA post-Utme past questions and answers
If you are really serious about gaining admission into FUTA this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.
If you need FUTA post-Utme past questions and answers you can get it by visiting nairabookstore.com for all your past questions and answers.
This post will be updated daily so be sure you bookmark this page or subscribe to our push notifications so you can get alert on your phone or laptop/computer whenever this post is updated.
Goodluck in your journey to becoming FUTA student and we are going to be part of the journey every step of the way!
