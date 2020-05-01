N-Power: Good news for Beneficiaries regarding March Stipend – N-power Nigeria beneficiaries has not been paid since the lockdown over the novel COVID-19 pandemic began and many are worried coping without any hope; there is good news however as there is new positive news regarding march 2020 stipend.
The N-Power programme was designed by the Buhari-led administration to cater to young Nigerians who were graduates as well as others in the non-graduate category.
In the latest update provided earlier today by the scheme as monitored by this media, the Nigerian Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari says N-Power beneficiaries will receive the N-Power March stipend “shortly.”
Good morning everyone,
Some important information here.#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/nz0GF0huME
— N-Power (@npower_ng) April 30, 2020
This online news platform understands that the beneficiaries, who are approximately 500, 000, under the famed scheme of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration are yet to be paid their March 2020 allowance of N30,000.
Speaking on the delay in the payment of march 2020 stipend, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede the special assistant to the president via press statement made available to the twitter handle of the scheme apologized for the delay.
Recall that the assurance by the scheme is coming in the wake of the delay in payment of the march stipend to the N-Power beneficiaries in what is now a matter of national discourse after a similar incident occurred in janurary 2020 when beneficiaries were not paid for three months.
