UNN admission news 2020: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, exam dates – The journey for the 2020/2021 admission into University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has already begun, if you wrote the 2020/2021 Utme and selected UNN as your choice of University, then this post is for you – Visit http://www.UNN.edu.ng for latest updates!
In this post we are going to update you about all the information on 2020/2021 admission into UNN which includes Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists update as well as give you an insight into the past question for UNN post-Utme.
This post will be updated daily with the latest information about UNN admission 2020/2021 and for clarity sake we are taking it step –by-step as can be seen below:
UNN Cut off Mark 2020
Jamb fixed cut off mark for UNN is 180.
You might ask questions like: I had 180 and above but was not still given the admission to study my desired course?
Candidates with higher scores are first considered in admission basics candidates with lower scores though might meet the cut off mark of 180 may likely not be admitted. In fact, it is the higher your scores, the higher the chance of being admitted.
UNN Departmental Cut off Mark 2020
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka does not really have a specific cut off mark for courses. However, candidates who have scored a minimum of 200 in UTME examination is eligible to apply for admission into any of their choice courses.
Due to the high number of students wishing to study in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the admission processes is competitive and admissions is given based on the higher the jamb scores, the higher the chances of being admitted.
The Departmental Cut of mark of University of Nigeria, Nsukka are as follows;
UNN Faculty Of Agriculture Cut Off Mark
- Agric Economics – 227
- Agric Extension – 201
- Animal Science – 202
- Crop Science – 206
- Soil Science – 205
- Fst – 227
- Home Science – 200
- Nutrition And Dietetics – 247
UNN Faculty Of Arts Cut Off Marks
- Archaeology & Tourism – 246
- English And Literary Studies – 271
- Fine And Applied Arts – 260
- Foreign Languages – 254
- History And International Studies – 259
- Linguistics And Nigerian Languages – 245
- Mass Communication – 268
- Music – 255
- Theatre And Film Studies – 254
- Combined Arts – 201
UNN Faculty Of Biological Sciences Cut Off Mark
- Biochemistry – 248
- Botany – 200
- Combined Biological Sciences – 214
- Microbiology – 243
- Zoology – 207
Faculty Of Business Administration
- Accountancy – 257
- Banking & Finance – 229
- Marketing – 207
- Business Management – 233
UNN Faculty Of Dentistry Cut Off Mark
- Dentistry – 270
Faculty Of Education
- Adult Education – 201
- Education Art – 251
- Education Chemistry – 203
- Education Social Sciences – 245
- Agric Education – 205
- Business Education – 220
- Guidance & Counselling – 263
- Health Education – 206
- Home Economics Education – 229
- Industrial Technical Education – 236
- Library And Information Science – 246
- Science Education – 200
UNN Faculty Of Engineering Cut Off Mark
- Agric & Bioresources Engineering – 204
- Civil Engineering – 248
- Electrical Engineering – 242
- Electronics – 232
- Mechanic Engineering – 242
UNN Faculty Of Environmental Studies Cut Off Mark
- Architecture – 226
- Estate Management – 201
- Geoinformatics & Survey – 201
- Urban And Regional Planning – 210
UNN Faculty Of Health Science & Technology Cut Off Mark
- Radiography – 266
- Medical Rehabilitation – 258
- Nursing – 268
Faculty Of Law
- Law – 297
UNN Faculty Of Medical Sciences Cut Off Mark
- Medicine – 295
UNN Faculty Of Pharmaceuticаl Sciences Cut Off Mark
- Pharmаcy – 284
Faculty Of Physical Sciences
- Computer Science – 227
- Geology – 234
- Mathematics – 200
- Physics And Astronomy – 200
- Pure And Industrial Chemistry – 206
- Statistics – 200
- Computer/Statistics – 200
UNN Faculty Of Social Sciences Cut Off Mark
- Economics – 260
- Geography – 243
- Philosophy – 259
- Political Science – 275
- Psychology – 252
- Public Administration – 266
- Religion – 232
- Social Work – 213
- Sociology/Anthropology – 260
UNN Faculty Of Veterinary Medicine Cut Off Mark
- Veterinary Medicine – 227
UNN Nature of Admission Screening 2020
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.
Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.
It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result.
The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;
- Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).
N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.
- Birth Certification/Age Declaration.
- A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your
community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.
- Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status
slip
UNN Address and Locations
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka is located in the heart of the town of Nsukka, Enuku state Nigeria. The school has mainly four campuses in Uyo.
- Nsukka (University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN)
- Enugu (University of Nigeria Enugu campus, UNEC)
- Ituku-Ozalla (University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH)
- Aba (University of Nigeria Aba campus, UNAC)
The main campus of the University is located on 871 hectares of hilly savannah in the town of Nsukka about eighty kilometres north of Enugu, and enjoys a very pleasant and healthy climate
UNN admission lists updates
The UNN admission list for 2020/2021 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.
UNN admission list for 2020 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.
Admission into UNN is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.
UNN post-Utme past questions and answers
If you are really serious about gaining admission into UNN this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.
If you need UNN post-Utme past questions and answers you can get it by visiting nairabookstore.com for all your past questions and answers.
This post will be updated daily so be sure you bookmark this page or subscribe to our push notifications so you can get alert on your phone or laptop/computer whenever this post is updated.
Goodluck in your journey to becoming UNN student and we are going to be part of the journey every step of the way!
