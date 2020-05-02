COVID19: Ogun launches mobile testing laboratory, to carry out 400 tests daily

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

By Kehinde Ogunyale

COVID19: Ogun launches mobile testing laboratory – The Ogun State Government has launched a COVID-19 mobile laboratory equipped to carry out 400 tests in a day.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Noimot Salako, disclosed this on her personal Twitter handle saying the mobile laboratory is contained in a 40ft container and has been set up within the grounds of the intended 250 bed hospital in Abeokuta.

In her tweet: “Ogun State has launched Africa’s very first COVID-19 mobile laboratory. The lab which has the capacity to carry out up to 400 tests a day is contained in a 40ft container and has been set up within the grounds of the intended 250 bed hospital in Abeokuta.

“It provides a unique plug and play feature and is fully equipped with all necessary instruments and biosafety materials to support COVID-19 testing while ensuring the safety of the workforce.

“We express our gratitude to 54gene & FCMB, as well as the supporting partners: Argentil Capital Partners, Arnergy Solar Limited, Tempohousing Nigeria and Wild fusion for their work in making this a reality for Ogun State.”

A mobile laboratory is a laboratory that is either fully housed within or transported by a

vehicle such that it is equipped enough to carry out testings for diseases or serve other variety functions in a particular area or state at large.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Disease Control in Nigeria, in a response tweet said, “We are pleased to announce the inclusion of two new laboratories in Lagos & Ogun, established by 54gene in collaboration with the State governments & NCDC

“This brings the number of laboratories in our molecular lab network to 17 & expands national testing capacity.”

However, recall that in the last weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari had issued a total lockdown in the state to curtail the widespread coronavirus pandemic since it shares borders with Lagos, with over 700 affected cases.

Ogun state had recorded over 30 index cases of coronavirus pandemic till date.