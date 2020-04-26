Npower News 2020 – See Today’s 10 latest salary Updates Here

N-power News 2020 – See Today’s 10 latest salary Updates Here – Npower.gov.ng – Today we’re going to give you N-power News 2020. You’ll See Today’s 10 latest Updates here and how Npower.gov.ng can be used to get all trending n-power Nigeria updates. N-power 2020 application is currently online, click here to apply now.
N-Power: Good news for Beneficiaries regarding March Stipend – N-power Nigeria beneficiaries has not been paid since the lockdown over the novel COVID-19 pandemic began and many are worried coping without any hope; there is good news however as there is new positive news regarding march 2020 stipend.
The N-Power programme was designed by the Buhari-led administration to cater to young Nigerians who were graduates as well as others in the non-graduate category.
In the latest update provided earlier today by the scheme as monitored by this media, the Nigerian Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari says N-Power beneficiaries will receive the N-Power March stipend “shortly.”
Good morning everyone,
Some important information here.#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/nz0GF0huME
— N-Power (@npower_ng) April 30, 2020
N-POWER Beneficiaries: FG accused of delaying payment – Some Nigerians on Thursday accused the Federal Government of delaying payment of the beneficiaries of its N-POWER programme.
The beneficiaries who are yet to receive their March stipends have urged the government to ensure prompt payment, following the lockdown in most parts of the country, aimed at controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.
Oluwaglory in a tweet said: “Npower Volunteers are hungry. Pay them their March Stipends and also ensure timely payment of their Stipends henceforth. They have suffered enough of hunger and neglection.”
Ojoye Tosin via his twitter handle said: “Please @segalink help Npower volunteers with this. They have not been paid their March stipends. These are beneficiaries who have worked, they deserved to be paid. Please @Sadiya_farouq pay Npower beneficiaries who have worked.”
Npower payment: what to do if you didn’t receive your February stipend – The Senior special assistant to the president on job creation and youth empowerment, Afolabi Imokhuede has said that payment would commence this last Friday during his live Facebook chat with the npower volunteers and it was so.
Though the payment started as they promised on Friday, March 6, but majority of the beneficiaries cannot still get their alert on their phones and accounts.
The payment started late on that Friday but beneficiaries are experiencing issues about the payment.
N-power handlers have addressed this issue on their handles that the affected volunteers should not panic as payment is still ongoing.
They later stressed that bank like Heritage and access Diamond may experience the issue the more…Read more here!
N-Power Confirms When Beneficiaries Will Be Paid February Stipend – Administrators of the federal government social intervention scheme, N-Power have confirmed when beneficiaries of the scheme will be paid their February 2020 allowance.
It will be recalled the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, had disclosed the monthly stipends for the N-Power beneficiaries were delayed due to some data verification issues.
The Minister also added that she was still studying the files handed to her to understand the essence of the N-Power scheme.
However, speaking on Wednesday during a live Facebook chat, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth empowerment noted that the stipends will be paid this week.
Many N-Power beneficiaries have started calling out the government on social media over the delay in the payment of their N30,000 monthly stipend for the month of February.
N-Power beneficiaries protest in Lagos – Some beneficiaries of the Nigerian government empowerment programme N-Power on Tuesday protested at the Lagos Television, Alausa, Lagos State.
The aggrieved beneficiaries accused the Lagos State Government of ignoring them in its recruitment processes.
“We have volunteered for them for like three years and there is a lot of recruitment going on and we have not been considered at all,” Ayo Opeyemi, a beneficiary of N-Agro and one of the coordinators of N-power beneficiaries in Lagos State, told The Guardian.
“Federal government has done its part, paying us for like three years but our work benefits the state.”
Why we’re owing N-Power beneficiaries – FG: The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, has explained the delay in paying the monthly stipends of beneficiaries of the N-Power programme.
The minister said the delay resulted from a verification process embarked upon by the ministry.
Farouq stated this on Monday during a visit by members of the House of Representatives Committee on Poverty Alleviation. The committee, which was on a familiarisation visit to the ministry, was led by its chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Salame.
According to her, the verification process became necessary to enable the ministry to understand and have a full list of beneficiaries that were paid before she began to supervise the N-Power programme.
She said that the ministry has asked those that were in charge of the programme to provide historical background, justification, the last approval and last list of beneficiaries that were paid.
The Minister said: “I know we had a complaint in October while we just got the NSIP into the ministry and we needed to understand the programme considering that it has been in existence before we came on board. We needed to understand before we start signing for a large amount of money and that was why we had the delay then.
“Unfortunately, then we were operating with a director who was overseeing the office of the permanent secretary and then in January, we had a new permanent secretary who also had to understand the nature of the programme.”
Nigeria to overhaul N-Power, other NSIPs – The Nigerian government has said it will overhaul the N-Power scheme, school feeding programme and other projects under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).
“All present processes, especially beneficiary enrolment and payments including for consultancies, are being scrutinised and stakeholders are being consulted for inputs that will lead to the total overhaul of the programmes in order to achieve the purposes for which they were established,” a spokesperson at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Rhoda Ishaku Iliya said in a statement.
Iliya said the planned overhaul of the NSIPs is to ensure maximum transparency, better efficiency and more prudent application of resources…Read more here!
Reps to probe delay in payment of allowances to N-Power beneficiaries – House of Representatives has ordered a status inquiry into federal government’s N-Power scheme under the National Social Intervention Programme.
This was after its relevant Committees met with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and others managing the scheme.
National Assembly Correspondent, Joke Adisa, reports that in 2016, the Federal Government established the National Social Intervention Programme in fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign promises to tackle poverty and end hunger in the country.
In recent times, allegations of arbitrary disengagement and non payment of allowances to beneficiaries have trailed that programme.
Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq and others present at the hearing provided insight into the lawmakers’ inquiries, insisting allegations of arbitrary disengagement and arrears of stipend are untrue
The committee said thousands of beneficiaries alleged they are owed the N30,000 monthly stipend while also being arbitrarily disengaged.
The programme includes the N-Power scheme which consists of the N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Tech, N-Build and N-Creativity programmes.
N-Power beneficiaries will be paid soon – Sadiya Umar Farouq – The minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has appealed to the beneficiaries of the N-Power programme of the federal government not to embark on nationwide protest over the delay in the payment of their January allowance.
In an interview with TVC News on Friday, Mrs Farouq assured the beneficiaries that the January allowance will be paid soon.
She however blamed the delay on the transfer of data from the Office of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, which was until the creation of her ministry, responsible for the running of the programme.
Mrs Farouq who also spoke on Internally Displaced Persons, said her ministry is doing everything to reach out to displaced families and constantly interven in their humanitarian needs.
While commenting on alleged corruption practice in the disbursement of relief materials to displaced persons, the minister said although there has not been a formal complaint of such incident, the ministry has read riot acts to the officials and agencies involved.
NPower Beneficiaries to Embark on Strike over Non-payment Of stipends
Beneficiaries of the NPower teaching scheme have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over the non-payment of January allowances.
The issue of non-payment of allowances was once again a matter of national discourse after a similar incident occurred in October 2019 when beneficiaries were not paid for three months.
Financial Watch had reported that since the social investment programme of the Nigerian Government was moved to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, the minister, Sadiya Farouq, had been making attempts to stop some of the programmes under the scheme…Read more here!
What N-Power Cluster Heads Discussed With Minister
The N-Power team on Tuesday, met with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq in Abuja.
The N-Power team was led by Afolabi Imoukhuede, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth empowerment.
The meeting was also attended by Mohammed Brimah, Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Tijjani Umar, Permanent Secretary of the ministry.
the N-Power scheme, a social intervention programme set up by President Buhari in 2016 was moved to the office of the Minister in 2019. It had been domiciled under the direct supervision of the office of the Vice President previously.
Graduate and non-graduate Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 employed in the scheme, enjoy N30, 000 monthly stipend, and devices during the duration of their stay in the scheme
Though details of the meeting on Tuesday were not disclosed, an update on the Minister’s twitter account monitored by this online medium revealed that activities around the programme, challenges and solutions were part of their discussion.
Minimum wage: did it also increase Npower beneficiaries’ stipends – President Muhammadu Buhari a few days ago signed the new national minimum wage bill of N30,000 into law which according to sources within the presidency takes immediate effect nationwide.
Ever since the passing into law of the new national minimum wage there has been a lot of rumours especially on social media that the new development has resulted in the increment of the monthly stipend of the federal government social intervention program, the Npower.
The rumor has it that the Npower monthly stipend has been increased from the regular N30,000 to N50,000 as a result of the raise in workers’ salaries across boards…Read more here!
N-Power Announces Date For 2020 Registration – The federal government social intervention scheme, N-Power has announced the commencement date for physical registration of N-Power Buildpre-selected applicants – Apply here!
It also revealed that it has added two new categories, Agric-Tech and Hospitality to the N-Build category – Read more here.
N-Power: Update on Payment of January 2020 Salary – The federal government youth empowerment scheme N-Power has said payment of salary for January 2020, will start very soon.
FINANCIAL WATCH gathered N-Power revealed this in a statement on its handle earlier this week – Read more here!
N-Power news update: Training Date, Venue Released for N-Tech participants – The social investment program of the federal government of Nigeria has announced the schedule of training program for 2020 N-Tech participants – You can apply for other N-Power programs here!
The N-Power Knowledge Tech Hardware Training is now set to commence in South West Geo Political Zone on very soon – Read more here!
is there any rumos about n power devices 2017 benaficiaries?
We Look Forward to hearing From You
kudos to our PMB and his vice may God Almity Reward You For Being Good To D Youth,
pls n power be patient their is good news to us by grace God pls pray don’t get angry
We appreciate all esp Ababa buarib but hunger is affect in many npower volts.pls,do something fast.
pls ,sir we are hungry, pay us our March stipends
Sir I am not among the n power beneficiaries but I need to know when are you doing to open for new recruitment
Pmb u re a gudman but what is aping with our march salary 4 cry out loud pls do something we re hungry.
The current administration is really trying to the hardships conditions please and please Nigerians your prayers is needed urgently. Stay N-POWERED
Today being 12th. Of April no stipen for the month of march this is really hard for most of us that do pay over #1800 to school for our ppa. Never the less prompt and timely payment will save nile. Some thing good should be done about this.
President Buhari been a help to youth may good God bless him with his Vice
God bless president Muhammad Buhari
All npower beneficiaries expect for permanency,may God help baba buhari to permanent npower into civil service.
Please I heard about npower grants is anybody aware?
when the n power device will be reading for 2017 beneficiary?
Baba Buhari and his vice are the only hope for Nigerian youths. May God bless u.
I need npower job like seriously
Have u been able to register, it says the site isnt reachable, m just wondering if its just me tho, or if its a general stuff
I need npower job like seriously
Have u been able to register, it says the site isnt reachable, m just wondering if its just me tho, or if its a general stuff
Carry go baba buhari
Carry go baba buhari
how about device
Hello,
how about device
My name is Ismail Umar Ismail Rano ,
Hello sirs!!
Excuse me Npower officials !
what happened to stipend allows for march ?
Hello my name is Ismail Umar Ismail Rano,
Hello Npower officials!
what happened to our stipend allows for march 2019 please.
we need more light over it.
Excuse me Npower officials !
what happened to stipend allows for march ?
enabulling our youth to be more benefisgery and effectively
Am interested in N.power job
My name is Ismail Umar Ismail Rano ,
Hello sirs!!
Excuse me Npower officials !
what happened to stipend allows for march ?
Excuse me Npower officials !
what happened to stipend allows for march ?
Any body that put his hope on npower wil soon die. May God help us.
March stepen is loading
If they like they shouldn’t load the stipin no body wil die.
pls my colegues on npvn , let’s see what nigerian govt is going to do with its citizens. there is God
pls ,sir we are hungry, pay us our March stipends
kudos to our PMB and his vice may God Almity Reward You For Being Good To D Youth,
Any body that put his hope on npower wil soon die. May God help us.
March stepen is loading
If they like they shouldn’t load the stipin no body wil die.
pls my colegues on npvn , let’s see what nigerian govt is going to do with its citizens. there is God
My fellow npower please let be patience and see what the government is planning concerning our enhancement, for the March salary it will come because the money have been released to the ministry of finance. let us keep praying.
pls n power be patient their is good news to us by grace God pls pray don’t get angry
My fellow npower please let be patience and see what the government is planning concerning our enhancement, for the March salary it will come because the money have been released to the ministry of finance. let us keep praying.
Yobe state
We appreciate all esp Ababa buarib but hunger is affect in many npower volts.pls,do something fast.
Pmb u re a gudman but what is aping with our march salary 4 cry out loud pls do something we re hungry.
Sir I am not among the n power beneficiaries but I need to know when are you doing to open for new recruitment
Sir I am not among the n power beneficiaries but I need to know when are you doing to open for new recruitment
Yobe state
Sir I am not among the n power beneficiaries but I need to know when are you doing to open for new recruitment
Aslm,
My dear friends of N-power let start pray 4 our march stipend, this is so b/cos we’re the one that voted Mr PMB n his vp PYO with all our effort n GOD accepted 4 their 2 term.
Now we expect that FG should announce our comfirmation letter as a civil servant n incease our salary as our reward, but no any one.
Asslm alkm jama,a wai dan allah yaushe za,a bude na portal n-power
Plss!! My friends when n-power that should opened
The current administration is really trying to the hardships conditions please and please Nigerians your prayers is needed urgently. Stay N-POWERED
technically issues is always an excuse to only npower at the end of the months
Aslm,
My dear friends of N-power let start pray 4 our march stipend, this is so b/cos we’re the one that voted Mr PMB n his vp PYO with all our effort n GOD accepted 4 their 2 term.
Now we expect that FG should announce our comfirmation letter as a civil servant n incease our salary as our reward, but no any one.
Asslm alkm jama,a wai dan allah yaushe za,a bude na portal n-power
Plss!! My friends when n-power that should opened
technically issues is always an excuse to only npower at the end of the months
all I need is permanency..30k is nothing for a Nigerian graduate as a pay..pls Mr president do something and ur image will never be erase in the heart of this poor lads..March bonus yet to be seen!
all I need is permanency..30k is nothing for a Nigerian graduate as a pay..pls Mr president do something and ur image will never be erase in the heart of this poor lads..March bonus yet to be seen!
i am one that are no selected in power programmes .
Mr Afolabi,accountant general and minister of finance have stolen Npower March stipend because this money had been released since last year. no reason for delay. we need protect to fight for our destiny in this nature. These peoples will never change until we masses take action
Mr president wat happn 2 our march salary ?we are pleading release it 4 us we need .
i am one that are no selected in power programmes .
Today being 12th. Of April no stipen for the month of march this is really hard for most of us that do pay over #1800 to school for our ppa. Never the less prompt and timely payment will save nile. Some thing good should be done about this.
Mr Afolabi,accountant general and minister of finance have stolen Npower March stipend because this money had been released since last year. no reason for delay. we need protect to fight for our destiny in this nature. These peoples will never change until we masses take action
Mr president wat happn 2 our march salary ?we are pleading release it 4 us we need .
we depend on this monthly alert but no more alert and we enter another month today is 12
we depend on this monthly alert but no more alert and we enter another month today is 12
No problem tomorrow is the day for alert.
how do you know the exact day for alert?
I have seen and heard many recommendations from my fellow colleagues and most Nigerians regarding the effort made by the present government. It is pertinent to appreciate there good deed to this nation, most especially youths(the pillar of the nation). The president and his vice have an excellent focus for considering youths as the first target before others. They want the nation to excel beyond this. Therefore, I wish them good health and long life to achieve the good objectives.
God bless Nigeria, long live mr prerident, parmanecy n power.
No problem tomorrow is the day for alert.
how do you know the exact day for alert?
I have seen and heard many recommendations from my fellow colleagues and most Nigerians regarding the effort made by the present government. It is pertinent to appreciate there good deed to this nation, most especially youths(the pillar of the nation). The president and his vice have an excellent focus for considering youths as the first target before others. They want the nation to excel beyond this. Therefore, I wish them good health and long life to achieve the good objectives.
Baba pmb kodus to u and your vice,the hope of 2016 volunteer faith lass in your arms .pls pmb kindly say something on 2016 beneficiary.thanks and may Allah help you all.
aaaa what is d problem ur been good to us ,why know?
God bless Nigeria, long live mr prerident, parmanecy n power.
Baba pmb kodus to u and your vice,the hope of 2016 volunteer faith lass in your arms .pls pmb kindly say something on 2016 beneficiary.thanks and may Allah help you all.
aaaa what is d problem ur been good to us ,why know?
Our president,, baba buhari .God will continue bless u amen.pls what happend that till now we are not see our march stipend?pls is only way out .bcos am use it to field my family.thanks alot.
Our president,, baba buhari .God will continue bless u amen.pls what happend that till now we are not see our march stipend?pls is only way out .bcos am use it to field my family.thanks alot.
kudos to baba (p m b) administration.
We are still wait our stipends
kudos to baba (p m b) administration.
We are still wait our stipends
what news about n power devices for the 2017 beneficiary
I thank PMB for given us been graduats with out job and recruited us into N-POWER program. we thank President Baba Buhari and his Vice for work done and to plead him as FG help us PERMANENT us in the civil service. As I am saying, the number of graduats who are beneficiaries on n-power are numerous or uncountable.if not permanent us, unemployment situation we are facing in Nigeria will still become High in rate.thank and God Bless Nigeria.
We need an update if there is any problem regarding our stipend. You can be telling us soon soon you will pay. A lot of people depend on this stipend. To you is stipend but to us is salary. Please say something reasonable. May Allah bless you.
The federal government ought to have known that this 10,000 naira stipend is very important to us. We need it especially me. If you call it stipend, to we is money is even salary.May Allah bless the government.
what news about n power devices for the 2017 beneficiary
I thank PMB for given us been graduats with out job and recruited us into N-POWER program. we thank President Baba Buhari and his Vice for work done and to plead him as FG help us PERMANENT us in the civil service. As I am saying, the number of graduats who are beneficiaries on n-power are numerous or uncountable.if not permanent us, unemployment situation we are facing in Nigeria will still become High in rate.thank and God Bless Nigeria.
PLS NOTE FINE ME
We need an update if there is any problem regarding our stipend. You can be telling us soon soon you will pay. A lot of people depend on this stipend. To you is stipend but to us is salary. Please say something reasonable. May Allah bless you.
The federal government ought to have known that this 10,000 naira stipend is very important to us. We need it especially me. If you call it stipend, to we is money is even salary.May Allah bless the government.
PLS NOTE FINE ME
Y d continuous delay in d payment of our npower stipends? We av nt received our March stipends yet . wat z d prblm? Dia z always a delay . Dia z always a prblm .permanency z uncertain . Frm 2016 to 2019 , we r nt sure of d future or anytin tangible . we nid 2 kn wat z at stake
Y d continuous delay in d payment of our npower stipends? We av nt received our March stipends yet . wat z d prblm? Dia z always a delay . Dia z always a prblm .permanency z uncertain . Frm 2016 to 2019 , we r nt sure of d future or anytin tangible . we nid 2 kn wat z at stake
Kudos 2 Our Presidant Baba Buhari God Continue Bless U And Dear Nation Amen Thanks,
Please I heard about npower grants is anybody aware?
Y d continuous delay in d payment of our npower stipends? We av nt received our March stipends yet . wat z d prblm? Dia z always a delay . Dia z always a prblm .permanency z uncertain . Frm 2016 to 2019 , we r nt sure of d future or anytin tangible . we nid 2 kn wat z at stake
Y d continuous delay in d payment of our npower stipends? We av nt received our March stipends yet . wat z d prblm? Dia z always a delay . Dia z always a prblm .permanency z uncertain . Frm 2016 to 2019 , we r nt sure of d future or anytin tangible . we nid 2 kn wat z at stake
All npower beneficiaries expect for permanency,may God help baba buhari to permanent npower into civil service.
Kudos 2 Our Presidant Baba Buhari God Continue Bless U And Dear Nation Amen Thanks,
Always appreciated our president and vice president for remember graduates in our country. We till need more help from them.thanks sir.
Baba Buhari and his vice are the only hope for Nigerian youths. May God bless u.
what are the information for device
President Buhari been a help to youth may good God bless him with his Vice
Always appreciated our president and vice president for remember graduates in our country. We till need more help from them.thanks sir.
what are the information for device
Ya ALLAH yayi mana sutura duniya da lahira, ameen.
Pls pay us our march stipend
Ya ALLAH yayi mana sutura duniya da lahira, ameen.
oh! our benefiaries,dont worry b/c de technical work for de npower is so widely.
Pls pay us our march stipend
oh! our benefiaries,dont worry b/c de technical work for de npower is so widely.
God bless president Muhammad Buhari
Bahari is the only person that care 4 young graduated,l wish more life and God bless u
infact am blessed for this npower, may God bless Baba Buhari for in return.
why are u people so eager? can’t you exercise patience! haba.
Buhari is like moses send to take de people of isreal out of Egype. GOD bless u 4 giving me npower / free T-shirt.
Bahari is the only person that care 4 young graduated,l wish more life and God bless u
infact am blessed for this npower, may God bless Baba Buhari for in return.
why are u people so eager? can’t you exercise patience! haba.
Buhari is like moses send to take de people of isreal out of Egype. GOD bless u 4 giving me npower / free T-shirt.
when the n power device will be reading for 2017 beneficiary?
BIRIRI
BIRIRI
i want to sincerely appreciate president buhari and his cabinet for free distribution of N POWER T-SHIRT & CAP for the beneficiary.But unfortunately,the coordinator distribute it at the rate of #300
what is happened that til now,we hve no see our march stipend?
i want to sincerely appreciate president buhari and his cabinet for free distribution of N POWER T-SHIRT & CAP for the beneficiary.But unfortunately,the coordinator distribute it at the rate of #300
what is happened that til now,we hve no see our march stipend?
Please what is happening to our March stipend
Please what is happening to our March stipend
to festus
to festus