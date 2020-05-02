Npower News on Permanency 2020 – See today’s Latest Update: See latest news on Npower Permanency News 2020 today find out what’s going to be the faith of power 2016 and 2017 beneficiaries today.
In case you don’t to miss out on npower updates regarding permanency of beneficiaries, kindly drop a comment after reading this news so we can update you.
Back in 2019, npower said that beneficiaries will be moved from npower to other federal agencies.
The transition includes moving of beneficiaries from npower to community police, teachers etc.
Npower also said that beneficiaries who indicates interest in business will get financial support from the government.
In a bid to implement the N-power Nigeria Permanency 2020, npower was moved to a new ministry. However, the transition from one ministry to another caused npower beneficiaries to stay up to 2 months without receiving their stipend.
What is Npower Permanency?
If you’re an npower batch A or B beneficiary, then you need to know that the permanency is all about.
Npower will move all beneficiaries to good working environment for permanent job placement. It means that npower will give beneficiaries permanent jobs in the government, or support to create a permanent business of their own.
About Npower Permanency 2020?
Npower will work with many federal and state agencies to ensure that beneficiaries are permanently employed.
If you signed up for the npower transition, then you’ll be contacted when there’s fresh news update.
For more information about how Npower Permanency will work, kindly drop a comment below.
Please the should fast track this move
May God Almighty reward president buhari administration. Aameen. Mansha Allah. God bless Nigerian!!!
Thanks for the update on Npower transition. I would like to receive more updates.
Thanks.
Thanks for the update, i will like to receive more information about this update. Once again thank you
I want to thank God almighty for using mr.president and his cabinet for remembering us for the numbers of years we had suffered in the course of studies in the institutions.l still want to appreciate the motion of permanenting the N-Power beneficiaries.government should also help us that our stipend shouldnt be CARRY-OVER.Thanks mr.president.
I really appreciate the efforts of PMB for making this Npower programe a laudable one. If the scheme can be converted to permanency then the less privilage beneficiary like me in the society will be extremely happy. PMB/APC govt will forever be remember as the best of its kind in the history of this country Nigeria.
I really appreaciate the efforts of PMB for making this Npower programe a laudable one. If the scheme can be converted to permanent then the less privilage beneficiary like me in the society will be extremely happy. PMB/APC govt will forever be remember as the best of its kind in the history of this country Nigeria.
May God bless u Mr President
The stipend is hlp us seriously, may God continue to be with Mr President of Nigeria my county ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
May God help Npower permenency to real. God bless PMB,God bless FGN.
All thanks be to the Almihty GOD, the owner of Duniya and herafter may this journy be blessed and make us amon does that will gate permanent job. i am sure this president is the one of hes words.
This is a great news Thanks to baba and his team
Bring me up to speed on Npower permanency.
Thank you.
Pls udpate any latest info concerning 2020 npower recruitment
Mr President, the father to the fatherless we pray for more spirit of leadership and good health upon this administration
Pls update me with d latest news daily on NPW.
Our prayer for permanency will be answered by God in (jesus) name Amen.
INFACT KUDUS SHOULD BE GIVEN TO MR PRESIDENT AND HIS CABINENT. THIS GOVERNMENT IS FOR THE LESS PREVILAGED.
we thank god and president of federal republic of nigeria and special thank goes to the minister of humaniterian desaster and management haj.sadiya faruk and also special thank goes mr afolabi given n power permanent offer reduce crime and poverty among nigerian youth may allah answer our prayer ameen may allah bless our country and protect it from enimies ameen goog bye thankyou.
Nice move well done
I pray that let this administration permanent all npower beneficiaries in jesus name—
Thank God for Mr President for empowering Nigerian God will bless our him
We pray to almighty God Amen
God bless Nigeria
With this a lone God will continue to bless our president with his cabinet in Jesus name. Amen. Am so gratefull to hear this. 3 posa for u.
Posa, posa posa. Hip Hip Hip……
Mr. president forward ever backward never. Thank you for this gesture
Mr.president is a trust worthy person to every Nigerians.We are hundred percent sure that we will all be permanented insha Allah.let’s just exercise patient and be prayerful all the time.
Every month dffnt yan 4 permanency, habba !! Minister.
Creating job for jobless is creating wealth of nation and at the same time reducing crime
in societies
In fact Im so exited to read this fresh news. Kudos to the best president in this nation. In the history of this country there is no chance for the poor people to gain an appointment without having (baba isale) God father. But I preferred the government to support me in my business.
NICE ONE..KUDOS TO BUHARI’S ADMINISTRATION
thanks for the good job
I am very much grateful and more delighted about president Mohamadu Buhari’s administration over the introduction of Npower and I wish he give us peminent job to reduce poverty, criminals, political thuggrin g and others Crim in the country.
Buhari administration’ll be remember for ever in the life of the npowers if this job will be permanent.
that is the reason why we vote for them,oh what a youth friently govt…
This is exaltly what have been antispating for. God help us.
If the Federal Government fulfills the dream expectations of the beneficiaries of whom I’m one, it would have cast its name in gold as being the first administration to have employed the greatest number of Nigerians at a single swoop. It would have succeeded in lifting thousands hitherto without any meaningful hope of credible job opportunity from their suffering.
Thank you Baby in anticipation that this dream will eventually come true.
if N power benefitiary, batch A and B are offered permanent job, rate of unemployment in Nigeria will be drastically reduce. then Buhari government will create an impact in the life of youth
Has npower paid everybody March stipen because I have not received my own.
Given jobs to nigerian youth is one of the best stratagies of reducing povorty polical thug vandits boko haram and other criminal act in the nation, that will bring economic development and boost educational back ground to nigerian student of primary and secondary school and as well the tertiary institution.
Alhamdulillah!!!, for this fantastic news, May Almighty Allah continuing helping us to achieve our aims here and the hereafter.
good to hear permanency issue from npower, and i believe it’s going to be of immense benefit to both the federal gov’t and beneficiaries. economically, politically and socially
Gud of dt,plz I v not received my march stipends. Batch A Rivers State First bank. Plz help me out
we hope so
I pray they permanent all Npower beneficiaries.
Getting us job is the final way out. The stipend has assisted a lot in term of living and other immediate need and if government can help on giving permanent job, it is a great achievement on behalf of government to finally proof their pledge of reducing poverty among the unemployed graduate.
Please notify me when ever npower registration for 2020/2021 commence.and please be of kind to update me every latest news daily about this program..I really want to be a partaker of this stipend from Federal Government FG may God bless our president for what he has done we pray for npower to be permanent.