Check Out the Poorest State In Nigeria According To NBS (Full Statistics): The 2019 Poverty & Inequality in Nigeria report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday says 82.9 million Nigerians are living in poverty.
This figure represents 40.09% of the total population.
According to the report, 52.10% of rural dwellers are living in poverty while the poverty rate in urban centres is 18.04%.
The last poverty data released by the NBS was in 2010 when 60.9% of the population was living in poverty.
At the time, the country’s total population was 112.4 million translating to 68.4 million people living in poverty.
The NBS, together with the World Bank, used the Nigerian living standards survey (NLSS) to measure poverty and living standards between September of 2018 and October of 2019.
The NLSS measured poverty using the consumption expenditure rather than income.
“The consumption aggregate is the monetary value of food and non-food goods and services consumed by the household,” the report read.
“Thus, the consumption aggregate has the following component: expenditure on food from all sources, schooling and education expenditure, healthcare expenditure, housing expenditure, non-food expenditure like clothing and recreation.”
In June 2018, Brookings Institution said Nigeria has overtaken India as the poverty capital of the world.
The institution had estimated that the number of Nigerians in extreme poverty increases by six people every minute.
See below full info-graphics for poverty distribution in Nigeria:
HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏..
HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.