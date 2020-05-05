Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Guidelines to apply for Nigeria Immigration service recruitment 2020 – The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the 2020 recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). The Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja – Apply here!

James said that the recruitment was approved by the board under its Chairman and Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola. “The recruitment is going to be on for four weeks from the date of publication. Members of the public are advised to make use of the opportunity and apply,“ he said.

He advised the public against patronising fraudulent websites, pointing out that the authentic platform for the exercise is www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng. “The public are therefore advised to abide by the rules for the recruitment and note that it is free.

Statutory Requirements For Recruitment

Applicant must be Nigerian by birth.

Applicant must have National Identity Number(NIN)

Applicants must be medically fit and present certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital.

Applicant would be required to pass drug test

Applicant must be of good character and must not have been convicted of a criminal offence and must not be a member of a secret society/cult.

Applicant must be free from financial embarrassment.

Applicant must be between the ages of 18-30 years with exception of Doctors and Pharmacists who must not be more than 35 years.

Applicant’s height must not be less than 1.65m for males and 1.60m for females.

Applicant’s chest measurement of not less than 0.87m for men.

Applicant must be computer literate and

Any certificate or qualification not declared and accepted at recruitment centre shall not be accepted after recruitment

Please Note:

Any certificate or qualification not declared or tendered and accepted at recruitment centre shall not be acceptable after recruitment exercise.

A duly completed and signed guarantor’s section of the application form to be presented for screening, which is to be signed by officers not below the rank of Chief superintendent of Immigration (CSI) or its equivalents in the sister organization.

SPECIFIC JOB REQUIREMENTTop of Form

Superintendent of Immigration (SI) CONPASS 11 Professional (Doctors)

Applicants must possess minimum of first degree (MBBS) from a recognized institution of higher learning and NYSC discharged/exemption certificate.

Apply for this job

Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) CONPASS 10 Professional (Pharmacists)

Applicants must possess minimum of first degree Pharmacy from a recognized institution of higher learning and NYSC discharged/exemption certificate.

Apply for this job

Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI-2) CONPASS 08 General (Duty)

Applicants must possess minimum of first degree from a recognized institution of higher learning and NYSC discharged/exemption certificate.

Apply for this job

Follow these steps carefully to ensure a successful application

Log on to the recruitment portal Select your preferred Cadre: Superintendent, Inspectorate or Assistant Cadre

Read and understand Job function requirements to ensure that you are qualified and then proceed by clicking ‘APPLY FOR THIS JOB’ Complete the registration form by selecting your job function and basic information Click and read through the Terms and Conditions on the link provided and check the box beside the link to confirm that you have read and understood the terms. Then confirm you are not a robot and click the APPLY button.

Go to your email and click the verification link sent to you to confirm your account You will be redirected to a login page. Sign in with your email and password to access your dash board and begin your application

Biodata Complete all relevant fields. You Will Not Be allowed to progress to the next page if you do not fill all required fields in this section. Note: that you have a status bar on the top right corner that shows you if your application is pending or has been completed

Passport photo upload Upload your recent passport photograph which must meet the following specifications: A JPG, JPEG, PNG image file.

Maximum file size of 200KB.

must be at least 600 x 600 pixels

if is a scanned photo, crop the image to show only your head and shoulders before you upload it.

Your photo must be a clear image of ONLY you (not blurry, grainy, or fuzzy) against a plain background.

If you wear a head covering daily for religious reasons, adjust it to provide a full-face view.

Your photo cannot be enhanced in any way (for example, no lenses, filters, text, emoji, stickers, etc.)

The photo must be a full face-and-shoulders shot, squarely facing the camera.

You must use a portrait (not landscape) photo that is correctly oriented

You cannot wear dark glasses.

Your photo cannot be enhanced in any way (for example, no lenses, filters, text, emoji, stickers, etc.)

If you wear a head covering daily for religious reasons, adjust it to provide a full-face view. Additional information Select your Physical ability status, input your NYSC certificate number (Superintendent category only) and year of completion in the fields provided, select your preferred mode of identification and input the document number, input your height and chest measurement in two decimal places.

QualificationsComplete all required and relevant fields as they apply to you based on your applied Cadre and Job Function [Additional degrees and professional certifications are not compulsory for non-professionals] Employment History [Applicable to Superintendent Cadre only – Optional] Input details of your previous and current employments as it applies to you.

Document Upload Upload Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age, Health certificate, Indigene certificate and other documents as they apply to you. Documents must not be more than 200kb and must be in PDF format

Summary page All the data you have entered on your application is displayed for your review and confirmation. Should there be any incorrect information, you can return to the relevant section and update your data.

Final Submission Read the Disclaimer Note and confirm by clicking the checkbox beside it. Then click on ‘Confirm Data’ to lock your data for final submission.

YOU CANNOT EDIT ANY INFORMATION AFTER CLICKING CONFIRM DATA

Note that you can logout and return at a later time to continue your application.

Congratulations! You are ready to start your application