Inec recruitment news: application ends, next stage, shortlist & screening

Inec recruitment news: application ends, next stage, shortlist updates & screening – The portal for INEC massive recruitment across all local government areas in Nigeria have officially closed for new applications, if you successfully applied for the available position of your choice congratulations, kindly bookmark and follow this post if you are interested in the next stage, shortlist updates & screening news – view shortlist here!
Application for INEC recruitment 2020 is sent to close yesterday, March 8 2020, the registration had been on for quite some weeks now, at first it was to close earlier this month but then they added extension because of that many more people have been able to apply.
The tension is very high and comments from applicant shows that they are very optimistic.
When last did you check your dashboard?
I’ll suggest you stay close to both your email address during application and your dashboard; Copy and note your INEC application PIN, It can be seen on your dashboard.
This is how to check your status to know if you’re invited for further screening or not:
- Login to your account
- Scroll down to the very base of your account
- After ‘Work Experience’ you will see application status. An example of what I saw this morning is given below
- Here you will know whether you’ve been invited, disqualified or pending.
- Mine is showing Pending Please check yours.
I advise you stay closer to your provided email address from today.
In this article we will give answers to the questions below as far as Exam Date of INEC recruitment 2020 is concern. These are the questions we have been getting from our readers with respect to INEC exam date:
- When is the exam date of INEC screening 2020?
- Has INEC fixed exam date for shortlisted candidates?
- Has INEC released the list of successful candidates for 2020 aptitude test
- How do i check if my name is among the successful candidates for INEC screening?
- What is the latest news and update about INEC recruitment test
Explanation about INEC Shortlisting and Exam Date
We are nether INEC staff or representative of INEC but we are concerned Nigerians who do in dept research every day about latest Nigeria jobs and recruitment update in Nigeria to enable job seekers have firsthand access to relevant recruitment information. For example, in a bid to play out part in eradicating unemployment menace in Nigeria we have currently research and compiled INEC past questions and answers for candidates shortlisted for this year 2020 INEC recruitment.
Has INEC Actually Fixed Exam Date?
As at today 9th of March 9, 2020 INEC has neither released the list of shortlisted candidates for screening nor fixed the date of the exam. As a matter of fact the application phase is still ongoing to enable more Nigeria job seekers apply for the job vacancies.
However, we are constantly monitoring the trend of INEC recruitment as usual, immediately the list of shortlisted names are released we will update this article and publish it here together with the exam date.
This post will be updated with the most recent information on the ongoing INEC recruitment 2020 and below is the latest for your attention:
INEC past Questions And Answers
Before we give you update about the exam date of INEC recruitment 2020 for shortlisted candidates, it is necessary you know the basic things you need to write INEC recruitment exam and come out successful.
So if you have a dream of securing a permanent employment with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) this year 2020 then it is very expedient that you fortify yourself with our 2020 updated INEC past questions and answers…Read more here!
Likely Questions in our INEC Exam
- The origin of the INEC goes back to the period before Independence when the Electoral Commission of Nigeria was established to conduct which of the election below?
- 1963 election
- 1960 elections
- 1958 elections
- 1959 elections
- One of the following is the main responsibilities of the Polling/Party Agent:
- To serve as a returning officer to the INEC chairman
- Counting of vote cast on behalf of his or her party
- To observe the Polling and counting of ballots and the collation and declaration of results on behalf of their parties.
- Maintain law and orderliness in the pooling unit
- Ten buses are to carry 20 passengers each. Each passenger is travelling with a bag weighing 15kg. What is the combined weight of luggage to be moved by all the buses?
- 300kg
- 600kg
- 3000kg
- 6000kg
Note:
You will find the answers to the above questions when you purchase our complete INEC past questions and answers, you will also have access to all the past questions and answers that covers: Deep questions about INEC parastata, General Studies, Current Affair, Mathematics, English, Verbal Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning etc.
While you are waiting for the exam date of INEC recruitment 2020 for shortlisted candidates, click the link below to download the INEC past questions and answers in PDF:
DOWNLOAD INEC PAST QUESTIONS HERE>>
If you need any further clarification, drop your comment in the comment box below.
