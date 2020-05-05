NCC Recruitment 2020 – Requirements & How to Apply

NCC Recruitment 2020… In this article you will get latest information on Nigerian Communications Commission 2020 recruitment requirements, qualifications, guidelines and other important update for free.
Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) 2020/2021 has been anticipating in the country till date, I have receive numerous requests by aspirants on various platforms yearning for legit information about the 2020 Nigerian Communications Commission Application form – Apply here!
Many applicants have been asking us questions like;
- How Can I Apply for NCC 2020/2021?
- Where can I obtain the 2020 Nigerian Communications Commission form?
- Is the Nigerian Communications Commission 2020 Recruitment Form out?
- When will NCC Recruitment start?
- I need Nigerian Communications Commission Recruitment update, etc.
- Is NCC Recruitment Real for 2020 etc.
Rumors has been spread that the National Intelligence Agency Recruitment 2020/2021 is out, some even provide phone numbers in order to be called by the innocent Aspirants to offer the National Intelligence Agency Application Form in exchange for cash or any other form of gratification. – “ALL THIS INFORMATION’S ARE FAKE – BE WISE”
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in collaboration with the CTO London, United Kingdom, seeks to recruit Commonwealth employees who are committed to the vision and mission of the CTO, and the wider development of the Commonwealth in the capacities below:
The Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization (CTO) is the oldest and largest Commonwealth intergovernmental organization in the field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). Being fully involved in the development and use of ICTs for social and economic development, the management of the organization recognize that it must stay at the cutting edge of ICT developments in order to deliver significant benefits to its members.
Job Positions
- Job Title: Assistant Events Officer
- Job Title: Executive Assistant to the Secretary-General
- Job Title: Senior Web Development & IT Officer
- Job Title: Manager – Human Resources and Administration
- Job Title: Manager – Fianance & Pensions
What’s your take on this? We believe this article was helpful, if yes, don’t hesitate to share this information with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and Google plus.
