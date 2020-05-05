Nigeria Air Force clarifies portal for NAF recruitment 2020 – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have clarified it will inform members of the public when the recruitment for 2020 begins through the NAF official website www.airforce.mil.ng.
NAF also warned applicants against patronizing fake recruitment sites as it is not recruiting.
A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Information on Wednesday issued the warning while reacting to the reported existence of fake websites across the country.
The terse statement reads, “The attention of the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) has been drawn to the activities of some scrupulous individuals who are fraudulent extorting money from unsuspecting Nigerians under the guise of recruiting them into NAF .
”These fraudster deceive prospective applicants to pay certain amounts into bank accounts with the false assurance that they would be guaranteed recruitment into the NAF.
”It is disheartening to note that some people have been swindled by these unscrupulous individuals despite repeated warnings and spirited efforts by the NAF, over the years to enlighten the public about the nefarious activities of such dragsters.
”In view of this, it has become necessary to state firstly that the NAF is not currently conducting any recruitment exercise. When such an exercise is imminent, members of the public would be duly informed through the NAF official website www.airforce.mil.ng, as well as on our official social media handles.
”The public is also once more reminded that the recruitment and selection process into the NAF is ‘FREE OF CHARGE ‘ and without any form of gratification.
“Furthermore the NAF recruitment process is devoid of recruitment agents, hence anyone who claims to be operating in such capacity on behalf of the NAF is a fraudster. The NAF wishes to advise prospective applicants to promptly reports anyone who solicits for payment for recruitment into the Service to the nearest NAF Unit or the Nigeria Police Post.”
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏 🙏 🙏