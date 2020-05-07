 List of GTBank branches that’ll be open today

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

List of GTBank branches that’ll be open from Monday – Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has released a list of branches that will be opened from Wednesday 6th May, 2020 following the easing of the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

FINANCIAL WATCH gathered according to a memo sent to customers of the bank; “As we re-open our branches following the easing of the lockdown, we will do so gradually and as safely as we can”.

“We are pleased to inform you that we will be re-opening more than 40 more branches across the country from Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Our banking hours have also been extended to 9am – 3pm daily, so that we can attend to as many customers as we safely can”.

“Please, note that whilst we are committed to serving you in our branches, it is important that we continue to observe precautionary measures to keep all customers and members of our staff safe”.

“When visiting a branch, kindly protect yourself and our staff by wearing a facemask at all times. It is also very important that you keep a safe distance when in a queue inside or outside the branch. We would also like to implore you to be patient as it might take a bit more time to serve you at our branches during this period”.

“Before visiting any of our branches, please remember that you can withdraw up to N200,000 at all our ATMs and that you can do most of your banking from the safety of your home through the GTWorld Mobile App or by simply dialling *737# from your phone”.

“You can also visit www.gtbank.com/help-centre for complaints, enquiries and information about all our products and services”.

Below is a list of the locations where our branches are open: