How to Update Profile for 2020 NSCDC Recruitment (Second Phase) – 2019 / 2020 NSCDC Recruitment (Second Phase) – The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced the updating of profile for all applicants, having filtered out many applicants for under-height and overage. We (HNJ) have noticed that many candidates are having difficulties login into the NSCDC Recruitment portal to complete their details.
What is NSCDC Application Number
- The NSCDC Application Number gives candidates access to successful login and update their profile and also check if they have shortlisted.
- Please note: The reference number on the acknowledgement slip you printed after successful submission of your application during the last recruitment exercise held in August 2019, is the same as your APPLICATION NUMBER. Example of what the Application Number should look like: NSCDC-2019-Unique Number, e.g NSCDC-2019-2000589.
Steps on How to Successfully Update Your NSCDC Profile
- Step 1 – Log onto the NSCDC Recruitment Portal: www.cdfipb.careers
- Step 2 – Enter your Email address in the first column, and your Unique application number / reference number in the second column.
- Step 3 – Proceed to Sign in and you will be able to view your profile.
- After a successful login, you will be able to see the relevant information that needed to be updated such as:
- NYSC discharge certificate number and year acquired
- O’level and year acquired
- And other relevant updates.
Note: Failure to complete these updates, will lead to automatic disqualification. All applicants who have their correct details but can’t log in due to the Error Message on the Portal are to exercise patience. The NSCDC portal will close on the 19th of March, 2020.
Visit http://www.cdfipb.careers/ to update your profile
NSCDC Recruitment Screening Date January 2020 – Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment – Did you apply for the ongoing Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Nationwide Recruitment? If you are one those many Nigerians that applied for the Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment Exercise then this post is for you – See shortlisted here!
In this article, we will be discussing the NSCDC Screening of Applicants for the Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment 2019 for all the candidates that applied successfully.
If you have not applied for the Civil Defence recruitment exercise on the NSCDC official portal ( www.cdfipb.careers) yet, kindly note the deadline is Saturday, 7th September, 2019 which means you can nolonger apply but wait for later in the year when the next application form begins.
When is NSCDC Recruitment Screening Date for 2019 Civil Defence Recruitment?
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will conduct a screening exercise for all the candidates that applied for various positions in the ongoing Civil Defence Recruitment.
Kindly Note: The Screening Date of Applicants for the NSCDC (Civil Defence) Recruitment exercise is yet be announced.
Candidates Eligible for NSCDC Recruitment Screening Exercise
The NSCDC Screening Exercise is only for candidates who successfully submitted their application online through the official recruitment portal >> www.cdfipb.careers.
