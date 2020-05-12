Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to Update Profile for 2020 NSCDC Recruitment (Second Phase) – 2019 / 2020 NSCDC Recruitment (Second Phase) – The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced the updating of profile for all applicants, having filtered out many applicants for under-height and overage. We (HNJ) have noticed that many candidates are having difficulties login into the NSCDC Recruitment portal to complete their details.

What is NSCDC Application Number

The NSCDC Application Number gives candidates access to successful login and update their profile and also check if they have shortlisted.

Please note: The reference number on the acknowledgement slip you printed after successful submission of your application during the last recruitment exercise held in August 2019, is the same as your APPLICATION NUMBER. Example of what the Application Number should look like: NSCDC-2019-Unique Number, e.g NSCDC-2019-2000589.

Steps on How to Successfully Update Your NSCDC Profile

Step 1 – Log onto the NSCDC Recruitment Portal: www.cdfipb.careers

Step 2 – Enter your Email address in the first column, and your Unique application number / reference number in the second column.

Step 3 – Proceed to Sign in and you will be able to view your profile.

After a successful login, you will be able to see the relevant information that needed to be updated such as: NYSC discharge certificate number and year acquired O’level and year acquired And other relevant updates.



Note: Failure to complete these updates, will lead to automatic disqualification. All applicants who have their correct details but can’t log in due to the Error Message on the Portal are to exercise patience. The NSCDC portal will close on the 19th of March, 2020.

Visit http://www.cdfipb.careers/ to update your profile

