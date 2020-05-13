Connect with us

26 more COVID-19 patients recovers in Lagos state

Lagos state governor Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu

26 more COVID-19 patients recovers in Lagos state – The Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, announced the recovery and discharge of 26 more patients who tested negative twice to the Coronavirus.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said in a statement that the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged had become 528.

‘Good people of Lagos, today, 26 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 13 males and 13 females, all Nigerians, were discharged from our Yaba, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

‘The patients, 6 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 11 from Onikan and 9 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged, haven fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

‘With this, the number of #COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos state is now 528,” he said. (NAN)

