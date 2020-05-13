CBN’s N50bn COVID-19 economic stimulus package is not a scam – Deltans have been urged to leverage on the opportunity provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to cushion the effects of the dreaded corona virus disease by applying for the CBN N50bn COVID-19 Support Loan for Households, SME and MSME.

The Chief Economic Adviser to the governor, Kingsley Emu, gave the advice during a sensitisation workshop designed to create the needed awareness for the COVID-19 Support fund to be distributed by the CBN through NIRSAL Microfinance Bank.

Emu noted that the CBN N50bn COVID-19 Support was an initiative of the apex bank aimed at supporting businesses and households in mitigating the debilitating effects of COVID-19 on businesses and households in the country.

According to him, data available indicated that Deltans were yet to sufficiently key into the CBN economic stimulus package aimed at extricating Nigerians and their businesses from penury.

While saying that Delta State government had done quite a lot in stimulating sustainable socio-economic development of the state, he pointed out that development in the state was driven by the state government.

The Economic Adviser further said that the recent rating of the state by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) was a true reflection of the wealth creation and employment generation drive of the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa led administration in the state.

He noted that physical desks would be created in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development; Ministry of Youth Development; Technical and Vocational Education Board (TVEB); Job Creation Office; Delta State Micro Credit as well as Trade and Investment among others, adding that the workshop was primarily for Desk Officers.

Emu stated that a helpline would be created to assist people who may encounter problems while applying for the CBN fund to resolve such issues, pointing out that “our target is to register 200 people in a week.”

In his remarks during the workshop, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, disclosed that advocacy and enlightenment was very critical for mobilising grassroots women into embracing the CBN economic stimulus package “especially in the area of documentation.”

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of TVEB, Engr. Smart Ikem, said that the CBN economic stimulus package was not a scam, adding that it was a package that was designed to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on businesses and households in the country.

During the workshop, which was attended by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Mrs. Flora Alatan, the Team Leader of Nirsal Micro Finance Bank, Asaba Branch, Peter Onwe gave graphic explanation of how Deltans could apply for the CBN economic stimulus package.