Lagos state reviews guidelines for commercial activities – The Lagos State government on Tuesday issued more guidelines for the operations of commercial, industrial, institutional and recreational facilities that have just been recently unlocked in the state.

Speaking at a virtual briefing, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, said the guidelines were aimed at ensuring that community transmission of COVID-19 pandemic is curtailed.

He said the guidelines are in accordance with Lagos State Public Health Law 2015 as well as Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017.

The guidelines are the decontamination of premises/facilities by using government certified outfits and approved disinfectants/fumigants.

Others include the provision of personal hygiene facilities, such as running water and soap for hand washing, digital thermometer, alcohol based sanitisers and nose masks as well as adherence to operation at 60 per cent of staff to ensure physical distancing for commercial, industrial facilities.

He said with the ravaging coronavirus, proper cleaning and sanitation of the environment, which include proper storage and waste disposal should be adhered to in addition to installation of environmental, safety and warning signages for employees and customers about required and suggested measures.

Bello said, as part of the guidelines, organisations must work on the reconfiguration of spaces to permit the required distance between employees and clients/customers and also establish alternate means to serve customers, as applicable.

He also said organisations should plan work schedules and shifts to accommodate staggered shifts in line with the Lagos and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

He listed the affected facilities to include supermarkets, stores and eateries.

Other are industrial facilities: all manufacturing and packaging facilities, bulk terminals, logistics and haulage companies

Also affected by these guidelines are corporate and financial business which include all banks and finance houses, Bureau de Change, insurance companies and corporate offices, construction camps and sites and commercial facilities: oil, gas, petrol and diesel depots, petrol and gas filling stations, bus parks and terminals, malls, grocery stores, supermarkets.

He also listed institutional facilities: all public and private schools across all tiers, government establishments, religious centres as well as residential facilities- private estates as part of the facilities affected by these guidelines whenever they are reopened.