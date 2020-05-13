Nigerian state Governors Meet Today To Review COVID-19 Strategy – Governors of the 36 states of the federation, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, are set to hold their 8th teleconference to review the COVID-19 situation in states as well as develop strategies on how best to quickly overcome the effects of the pandemic.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Mele Kyari, is also expected to participate in the meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday.

This was contained in an invitation from the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru, to the governors.

According to the invitation, issues to be discussed at the meeting include: “an update from the Presidential Task Force, on Covid-19, a new initiative code-named CACOVID – Volunteer Health Workers Support Scheme to States, which includes a consideration for a CACOVID – Healthcare Training Proposal among others.”

Okauru also said, “The state governors will also take a peek into the CACOVID Distribution of palliatives and also receive a feedback from states. It is expected to get an update on the lockdown and see whether or not the palliatives have made any impact on the citizenry.

“The governors will also discuss the NCDC Bill, 2020 among other matters, apart from taking a critical look at the nation’s economic sustainability plan, Post-Covid-19.

“The NNPC GMD, Mr Mele Kyari, is also expected to join the meeting to discuss the intervention and coordination efforts of the NNPC since the outbreak of the pandemic. The meeting is to start at 2pm.”