Lawmaker raises alarm over safety of National Assembly complex – HOUSE of Representatives spokesman Benjamin Kalu has raised the alarm over the safety of the National Assembly.

He said that the place was no longer safe for them to work.

Kalu’s office located on the first floor of the new House of Representatives complex was burgled by unknown persons, who ransacked the place. The door to the inner office was left unlocked.

It is not yet clear the motives of the burglars.

Kalu said he has reported the incident to the head of security in the National Assembly.

The lawmaker, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, expressed shock over the incident, saying it was evident that the National Assembly was no longer safe.

He said: “It is actually surprising to see that somebody broke into my office. We are still trying to find out what the intention was. Was it to take an important document out or to check if we left any valuable or money in the office or to plant any security or spying device inside my office? I don’t know the reason.

“But I have asked my aides to register the incident with the Sergeant at Arms. I am sure the police here will do their investigations because this is scary. It is a committee office and this is happening.

“This is one of the consequences of COVID-19, which made us not to sit everyday. When we were sitting everyday, we never experienced this. Hoodlums see this as an opportunity to break into people’s offices.