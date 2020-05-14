N-power Portal Login npvn.npower.gov.ng/login 2020/2021 – Update Your Account: Do you wish to apply for NPower 2020 recruitment exercise? If yes, then this guide will help you know every relevant information about N-power. This is a comprehensive guide on how to register, login and update N-Power Portal online. Follow the lead outline on this page for proper guidelines – Apply here!

NPVN means N-Power Volunteers Network. This is an empowerment program in Nigeria organized by the Federal Government of Nigeria to empower youths in different vocational training and employment.

N-power Nigeria portal online registration and login is done completed online when N-power official announces the recruitment exercise.

IMPORTANT! Note that the NPVN portal has been upgraded. To access the new NPVN portal, please follow the steps listed below carefully.

Log onto npvn.npower.gov.ng/login with your phone number or email address

with your phone number or email address Use your existing credentials to access the website and start learning immediately.

Login to N-Power Volunteers Network (NPVN) portal through npvn.npower.gov.ng/login so that you can have access to re-edit your account details to be able to participate in the next upcoming skill acquisition program here: npvn.npower.gov.ng/login or https://www.npvn.npower.gov.ng/

About NPVN Website?

NPVN portal is a dedicated portal designed by N-Power Nigeria for the successful N-power applicants. If you’re shortlisted for N-power programme you’ll have access to the portal.

NPVN portal is designed for the successful applicants to update their personal information, bank details and other useful information about the applicants.

How to Update Your N-power Account

METHOD 1.

N/B: Use the login details that worked for you during the online assessment test.

Visit official N-power login portal – http://npvn.npower.gov.ng/ Login tips: User Name: Your phone number Password: Any of your other names should work add your bank account number to N-power for password. If none worked, it’s could mean a technical problem, in that case contact N-power selection team. If your login is successful, you’re taken to your portal home page. Click on Set up your bank account for your monthly salary at the centre of the portal: Set up account Use the drop-downs option to select your bank, enter your account name, your account number, the system will automatically upload your BVN. Click on Update Account.

METHOD 2.

Login to npvn portal at www.npvn.npower.gov.ng you will see the following; By the left hand side of your portal, you’ll see the following options at the main navigation:

App Main Navigation Home Prepare Announcements My Profile Change Password About NPVN Get Help

Now that you have seen all the categories, simply click on option no. 4: My Profile, Clicking on that will bring up two options:

Personal Information Bank Information, Scroll down to Bank Information section, click on EDIT, which is located in the front of Bank Information Choose your bank from the menu, enter your bank account name, your account number, the portal will automatically upload your BVN. Click on UPDATE ACCOUNT.

Latest Update

The Federal Government of Nigeria has not currently approved the reopening on the official N Power portal to enable new applicants to start their registration process by filling the online application form.

This is to say that the N Power candidates cannot Signup new accounts on N-power. However, existing applicants who has already registered for the N-Power Volunteers Network (NPVN) can online Login to view their account.

What’s your take on this? We believe this article was helpful, if yes, don’t hesitate to share this information with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Google plus.