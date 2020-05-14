Npower: We’re Not Distributing iPads, Laptops Yet, Beware Of Fraudsters – The National Social Investment Office (NSIO) has urged Nigerians, particularly beneficiaries of the NPower programme, to discountenance online reports seeking application for a fresh batch of volunteers and devices.

In a statement yesterday, its Communication Manager, Tienabeso Bibiye, said: “Such messages are the handiwork of fraudsters who would stop at nothing to employ dubious means of ripping innocent people of their hard-earned resources.

“We wish to state categorically that the federal government has yet to commence the distribution of devices to Batch B NPower beneficiaries.

“Indeed, the process has commenced and all beneficiaries would be duly informed via the N-Power website or other verified social media contacts of the NSIO when the devices are available.”

The agency noted that electronic devices, including iPads and laptops, were part of the working tools given to trainees of the scheme.