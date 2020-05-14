Careers
Nscdc shortlisted candidates 2020 – Here’s today’s News updates
Nscdc shortlisted candidates 2020 – Here’s today’s News updates: Are you looking for Nscdc shortlisted candidates 2020/2021 latest news updates today? If yes, then you’ll see civil defence recruitment shortlist updates now – View full list here!
Before you proceed, kindly drop a comment below if you want us to give you updates free of charge concerning the latest updates about 2019 nscdc recruitment.
Now let’s walk you through the major things you need to know about the list of all successful applicants.If this is your first time of applying for nscdc recruitment, then you need to kindly consider the following things when searching for names of successful candidates.
Take a good look at each of the steps and follow the guidelines appropriately.
See Latest: Nscdc News
How to Update Profile for 2020 NSCDC Recruitment (Second Phase) – 2019 / 2020 NSCDC Recruitment (Second Phase) – The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced the updating of profile for all applicants, having filtered out many applicants for under-height and overage. We (HNJ) have noticed that many candidates are having difficulties login into the NSCDC Recruitment portal to complete their details.
What is NSCDC Application Number
- The NSCDC Application Number gives candidates access to successful login and update their profile and also check if they have shortlisted.
- Please note: The reference number on the acknowledgement slip you printed after successful submission of your application during the last recruitment exercise held in August 2019, is the same as your APPLICATION NUMBER. Example of what the Application Number should look like: NSCDC-2019-Unique Number, e.g NSCDC-2019-2000589.
Steps on How to Successfully Update Your NSCDC Profile
- Step 1 – Log onto the NSCDC Recruitment Portal: www.cdfipb.careers
- Step 2 – Enter your Email address in the first column, and your Unique application number / reference number in the second column.
- Step 3 – Proceed to Sign in and you will be able to view your profile.
- After a successful login, you will be able to see the relevant information that needed to be updated such as:
- NYSC discharge certificate number and year acquired
- O’level and year acquired
- And other relevant updates.
Note: Failure to complete these updates, will lead to automatic disqualification. All applicants who have their correct details but can’t log in due to the Error Message on the Portal are to exercise patience. The NSCDC portal will close on the 19th of March, 2020.
When will Nscdc 2019 Recruitment Shortlisted candidates be released?
The specific date when the list will come out is not yet made known to the general public.
You should kindly note that nscdc shortlisted candidates names will be officially published as pdf via their official recruitment portal.
Don’t allow anyone to trick you and collect your hard earned money in the name of giving you slots. The civil defence shortlist is strictly by merit.
You can check out other latest jobs updates in Nigeria Here.
See Also: Civil Defence Shortlisted Candidates
Is Nscdc shortlisted candidate’s 2019 successful name on PDF?
If the final list get released, it will likely come out in a pdf format. You can either view your name online or download the shortlisted candidates’ names in pdf format.
The shortlist will be visible to all, this means that anyone who applied for nscdc jobs online can see the list.
Don’t allow fraudulent Nigerians to mislead you collect your hard earned money.
See Also: NSCDC Salary Structure
If you need steady up to date information concerning 2019 nscdc shortlisted candidates online, then drop a comment below.
Share this information now with your friend to get instant updates once the list get released officially on nscdc portal.
We will update you immediately the recruitment list is out.
Remember that nscdc shortlisted candidates list is going to come out for everyone to see. Don’t pay anyone to get listed, thanks.
Isaiah Faruna
May 11, 2020 at 5:22 PM
Please inform me if there is an update
Dada Rasheed Sunday
May 9, 2020 at 7:59 AM
Thanks for the information, I really appreciate you.
Usman saidu
May 9, 2020 at 4:07 AM
Notifying me when the lis is out please
Garba Emmanuel
May 8, 2020 at 9:04 PM
Thank you very much for this information. Pls keep us updated.
atavershima
May 5, 2020 at 7:39 PM
update me when the list is out
Henry Ajala
May 5, 2020 at 5:37 PM
I am Mr Henry Ajala, a certified and legitimate loan lender, I give out loans to serious individuals who are interested in securing a loan, the minimum we give out as loan is $25,000 while the maximum is $5,000,000. 00 at a rate of 3% interest, with a duration of 2 to 20 years.Please kindly provide the below information in order for us to proceed and i shall revert back with more details upon your next email with the below information. [email protected]
NAME:
AGE:
ADDRESS:
COUNTRY:
CONTACT PHONE NUMBER:
OCCUPATION:
LOAN AMOUNT:
DURATION OF LOAN:
sincerely yours,
Henry Ajala
Kune
May 5, 2020 at 2:18 PM
Please notify me when the list is out
Charity sim
May 5, 2020 at 9:26 AM
Please update me once shortlisted name is out
FUMI BLESSING
May 5, 2020 at 8:00 AM
HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
Ababakar isah
May 4, 2020 at 6:42 PM
Please notify me if civil defence short list is out
Elizabeth Tina
May 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?..
Abdullahi Ibrahim
April 30, 2020 at 3:04 AM
U people are doing a good job must especially in area of conflict resolution.keep it up. I pray that our dear president will recommend you Boss for a second term as C G nscds.keep me updated please.
Awojayi Pelumi
April 29, 2020 at 10:48 AM
Please notify me when the list is out
Ayodeji
April 29, 2020 at 8:59 AM
Notify me when its out thanks
Elizabeth Tina
April 28, 2020 at 9:31 PM
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?
Bature Elizabeth Amos
April 28, 2020 at 8:13 PM
Good job notify me please
Benjamin Paul
April 28, 2020 at 4:29 PM
Please notified when the list is out, thank you.
AUWAL ALHASSAN
April 28, 2020 at 3:02 PM
Hello good afternoon NSCDC officer’s I have a question ? during my application The cyber man Make a mistake. He applied position of nurse for me instant of assistant inspector which is level 06. And I have already updated my profile.my questions is possible to change it during screening or not I’m so worry about it please clarify my mind thanks may Allah make us all amount the officers Ameen
Mfeseer moses A
April 26, 2020 at 1:30 PM
I will be happy to see all the names apply for the job.
Eluwole Quadri
April 26, 2020 at 11:04 AM
Please update me when the list is out
Richard
April 25, 2020 at 10:10 AM
Thanks for the information! Please keep us posted
Uroko Celestine
April 25, 2020 at 7:36 AM
Inform me plz when the shortlist is out plz
Olorunleke yemisi Loveth
April 24, 2020 at 11:27 PM
Pls I lost my phone so I was not able to login into my email account to cheak the lestet news. Pls I want to change my email and I don’t no how to do it From [email protected] . com To [email protected] com . thanks and pls let me no when the list is out
Abah adakole Chris
April 20, 2020 at 8:54 AM
Pls alert me when the list is out
Solomon
April 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Please, keep me updated
Tanimu asama auta
April 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM
[email protected]
Hezekiah Awofadeju
April 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Alert me when the list is out
Arigu Ewuga Danladi
April 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Please keep me updated on civil defence latest news.
Solomon
March 19, 2020 at 8:59 AM
Please, keep me updated
Tanimu asama auta
March 19, 2020 at 8:23 AM
[email protected]
Hezekiah Awofadeju
March 19, 2020 at 5:28 AM
Alert me when the list is out
abdul nasiru
March 19, 2020 at 12:39 AM
Pls notified me when shortlist is out
omenka
March 18, 2020 at 10:45 PM
Thanks for the information, one love one Nigeria.
Emeka
March 18, 2020 at 10:22 PM
Keep me posted
Musbahu Aminu
March 18, 2020 at 9:38 PM
pleace le
t me know when shortlist is out
abdul nasiru
April 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Pls notified me when shortlist is out
Arigu Ewuga Danladi
March 18, 2020 at 8:22 PM
Please keep me updated on civil defence latest news.
Peter
March 18, 2020 at 8:22 PM
pls when the list is out send information through my email [email protected]
Peter
March 18, 2020 at 8:19 PM
peter
pls when the name is out alert me
Peter
March 18, 2020 at 8:17 PM
Enyuma peter eje
pls if name is out alert me
omenka
April 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Thanks for the information, one love one Nigeria.
Emeka
April 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Keep me posted
Musbahu Aminu
April 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM
pleace le
t me know when shortlist is out
Peter
April 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM
pls when the list is out send information through my email [email protected]
Peter
April 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM
peter
pls when the name is out alert me
Peter
April 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Enyuma peter eje
pls if name is out alert me
AZENDA TERLUMUN
February 6, 2020 at 10:21 PM
Please alert me
Garba umar nejo
February 6, 2020 at 9:54 PM
[email protected]
AZENDA TERLUMUN
April 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Please alert me
Garba umar nejo
April 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM
[email protected]