Okpanam Killings: Ohanaeze assures safety for Igbos living in Northern States

Okpanam Killings: Ohanaeze assures Igbos living in Northern States of their safety – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has assured Ndigbo living in the 19 Northern States of their safety.

Ohanaeze gave the assurance following the burning of Fulani settlements in Obodogba in Okpanam Community in Oshimili North Local Government Area in Delta State by irate youths who were protesting the killings of the Okpanam Vigilante group Chairman and the Secretary.

OYC said it has reached out to the Northern youths, especially the President of Arewa Consultative Youth Forum, ACYF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, and the spokesman of Coalition of Northern groups, Mallam Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, and had a fruitful deliberation and agreements on the matter.

OYC said the Northern youth leaders have promised to halt any attempt to instigate reprisal attacks against Igbos.

The Igbo youth organisation, in a statement signed by its President-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said, “Igbo youths are in strong synergy with Northern youths, especially the Arewa Youths and Coalition of Northern Groups.

“We have passed the stage where anyone will sow seeds of discord amongst the Ethnic Nationality Youth Groups.

“We discovered that no person was killed during the burning of Fulani settlements, but we condemned vehemently the killings and murder of Emeka Chosen as popularly known, the Okpanam Vigilante Chairman and His Secretary and call for forensic investigations to unravel and subsequently arrest the perpetrators.

“We had Confirmed from Anioma Youth Council President Enurdi Marcus that Normalcy has been restored.

“With the collaborative efforts of Arewa Consultative Youth Forum and Coalition of Northern Groups, OYC had foiled any attempt to destroy Igbo lives and properties in the North in retaliation of Okpanam episode, irrespective of our political differences with the North, we are ready to sacrifice our differences with regards to the protection of lives and properties of all Nigerians whether in the North or South.

The Igbo youth group further called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to ensure that Security agents are fortified in Okpanam and Ibusa (Ibuzor) communities.