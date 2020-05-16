Ogun State is Nigeria’s leader in solid minerals production – Ogun State is Nigeria’s leader in terms of solid minerals production, latest data published by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed.

NEITI, in its recently released 2018 Audit Report for the solid minerals sector, also said the state led other states of the federation in solid minerals production in the year as most of the mining activities in the country in the year under review took place in the state.

The state accounted for 12.7 million metric tons of solid minerals produced in the country during the year, representing 27.1 percent of the total national production.

Ogun State was followed by Kogi and Benue states, accounting for 22.9 percent and 10.1 percent respectively.

NEITI, in the statement, said 46.7 million metric tons of minerals valued at N47.9 billion were produced in Nigeria during the period under review.

The agency, however, noted that the production data was based on minerals either used or sold during the year.

It said a breakdown of the production volumes showed that limestone and granite accounted for about 80 percent of the total minerals produced, with limestone contributing 54.9 percent, while granite accounted for 23.9 percent of the minerals.

Taking a look at the rate of activities by companies domiciled in the country, NEITI published that Dangote Cement Plc dominated activities in minerals produced by companies in the country.

The company owned by Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote is followed by its closest rival, Lafarge Africa Plc.

According to the report, while Dangote Cement accounted for 46.4 percent of minerals produced by companies in the country, Lafarge Africa was responsible for 10.9 percent of the minerals produced during the year analysed.