May 18, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Just In: FG extends ‘gradual ease of lockdown’ till June 1 – THE federal government of Nigeria on Monday extended the gradual ease of lockdown by two weeks, mathematically put, June, 1.

Disclosing this, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, said Buhari took the decision following the recommendations of the PTF.

According to him, “The measures, exemptions, advisories and scope of entities allowed to reopen under phase one of the eased locked down, shall be maintained across the federation for another two weeks effective from 12 00 midnight today (18th May, 2020 to 1st June, 2020). “Intensifying efforts to “tell (communicate), trace (identify) and treat (manage)’ cases;

“Elevating the level of community ownership of non-pharmaceutical interventions. “Maintain the existing lockdown order in Kano for an additional two weeks.

“​Imposition of precision lockdown in states, or in metropolitan/high-burden LGAs, that are reporting a rapidly increasing number of cases, when the need arises. This would be complemented with the provision of palliatives and continued re-evaluation of the impact of the interventions; and

“Aggressive scale up of efforts to ensure that communities are informed, engaged and participating in the response with enhanced public awareness in high risk states.”

