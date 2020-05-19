Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Trading on NSE opens this week in a positive trend – Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Monday opened week in a positive trend, gaining N37 billion.

Market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.3 per cent to N12.477 trillion from N12.440 trillion reported on Friday.

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 70.42 basis points to 23941.75 points from 23871.33 points traded previously. Investors traded 331.001 million shares valued at N2.929 billion in 5544 deals against 221.447 million shares valued at N2.448 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 4330 deals.

An analysis of the transactions for the day indicated that Okomu Oil led gainers table, appreciating by N5.50 kobo to close at N60.55 kobo, MTN Nigeria Plc followed with a gain of N1.50 kobo to close at N111.00, Unilever Nigeria Plc gained N1.00 to close at N13.70 kobo, Wapco added N0.65 kobo to close at N11.35 kobo, Glaxosmith Kline increased by N0.45 kobo to close at N6.80 kobo.

On the contrary, Guinness Nigeria Plc topped losers chart during the day, declining by N0.50 kobo to close at N17.00, May and Baker Nigeria Plc trailed with a loss of N0.12 kobo to close at N3.00, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated fell by N0.10 kobo to close at N4.90 kobo, Fidelity Bank PLC sheds N0.06 kobo to close at N1.74 kobo while FBNHoldings dipped by N0.05 kobo to close at N4.90 kobo.

The result further showed that Access Bank Plc was the most active stock during the day, trading 83.560 million shares worth N522.795 million, Zenith Bank Plc followed with account of 54.927 million shares cost N842.866 million, Sterling Bank Plc traded 33.647 million shares cost N43.412 million, FBNHokdings exchanged 20.532 million shares cost N101.055 million while Wapco sold a total of 16.166 million shares cost N182.806 million.