The Best 5 Industries to Invest in Today – Investors are always looking to the future and making predictions about which industries might grow in time. The following are some of the most impressive industries out there that you should consider investing in.

Biotech

Biotech is making a splash in the medical world. This industry is breaking through, revolutionizing things left to right and so much more. This is why biotech is one of the industries you should be paying attention to. This industry continues to change the world in different ways, like within the medical field regarding vaccines or antibiotics. In the agricultural industry, biotech is helping to create pest-resistant crops to help feed the world.

Marijuana

Marijuana, and products associated with this plant, are growing in popularity. At the moment, many companies are making profit selling products like CBD oil and other items. Keep in mind that many of these companies have to operate under strict rules due to the US not recognizing that this product shouldn’t be criminalized any longer. Everyone knows it is only a matter of time before it becomes legal, which is driving many people to purchase CBD stocks or other stocks in this industry. According to Money Morning, “One of the biggest growth catalysts for the top CBD stocks to buy today was the December 2018 Farm Bill. The bill legalized the cultivation and selling of industrial hemp for the development of CBD.”

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence or AI is the future. Currently, scientists and AI specialists haven’t been able to make AI look like what you see in movies or shows, but that doesn’t mean progress hasn’t been made. There are a lot of promising developments within the artificial intelligence industry, such as self-driving vehicles, bit data tech, and so much more. This industry may be pretty advanced already, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for growth, which is where you come in.

Oil and Gas

Most of the things this society does requires gas-powered energy. Sure, there’s a lot of other industries hoping to provide power to people, like the solar power industry, but oil and gas are still in high demand. A lot of countries depend on oil and gas in several ways. Some economies are directly tied to this industry, so it’s a safe one to invest in. Many companies are dealing with oil and gas, so make sure you choose one you respect.

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Real estate investment trusts are also another way to diversify your portfolio. Everyone needs land, both businesses and regular folks, so investing in real estate is smart. It is perhaps one of the safest decisions you could make if you are going to be investing. Real estate does have a strange way of moving up and down, so make sure you are patient with the stocks you purchase. A lot of people, especially first-timers, get tempted to sell quickly but try to resist that urge.

These are some industries you can invest in, but you can talk to a financial advisor to see if he or she has some additional suggestions. Be sure to invest in different companies and industries to spread the risk.