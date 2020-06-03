Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Minister tenders apology, assures payment in 72hrs for N-Power monitors – Monitors of N-Power are expected to receive payments for the months of March and April, 2020 within the next 72 hours, while the process of May is on-going.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in a statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja Tuesday.

In the statement signed by the Deputy Director Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, the minister said all approvals have been made and processes for payment triggered.

She stated that the delay for the payment was due to the change in government policy of migration from the Remita platform system to the GIFMIS system of payment, which requires offloading the beneficiaries into the new system before finally uploading, reviewing and final payment by the Social Investment Programme (SIP).

The minister regretted any inconveniences caused by the delay towards the payment of the monitors of N-Power, who have proven their mantle as patriotic Nigerians.

“I assure all beneficiaries that GIFMIS is already uploading beneficiaries into the system and hopefully within the next 72 hours, all beneficiaries will start to receive their alerts,” she assured.