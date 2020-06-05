Breaking: Niger Bridge on fire – A truck caught fire on Friday morning at the Anambra State axis of the River Niger Bridge.

It was reported that the bridge has been affected due to the fire which emanated from a truck that went in inflames on the bridge, on Friday.

The incident was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State, Paschal Anigbo.

He said, “A truck is currently on fire on the River Niger Bridge, this morning Friday 5 June 2020.”

“The Fire Service has been contacted.”

There are efforts to reduce movement around the affected area.

Recall that the Anambra State government recently barricaded a section of the bridge as a measure to check influx of passengers into the state as an effort to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.