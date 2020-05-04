High Paying Federal Agencies in Nigeria – Ongoing Recruitment 2020

Top Paying Federal Agencies in Nigeria | Ongoing Recruitment 2020 – We are well aware that there are over a hundred and fifty (150) Federal Agencies that are operated by the Federal Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Nigeria is quite Federal). Moving on, we have compiled a comprehensive list of top paying Federal Agencies in Nigeria.

If you want to get recruited by a Federal Agency in Nigeria, most especially Agencies that offers high paying jobs, then this article is for you. Be reminded that the list is not published according to their payment scheme, but is a comprehensive list of the entire top paying Federal Agencies in Nigeria.

If you read carefully, you will also realize that most of the Federal Agencies listed here are currently recruiting for 2020. We advise that you grab the opportunity and change your employment story ASAP.

TOP PAYING FEDERAL AGENCIES

Just as we mentioned earlier, this article is a list of top paying Federal Agencies in Nigeria. They include;

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, popularly known as NNPC is a major oil and gas distribution Agency in Nigeria. The Agency offers a lot for job positions and it is great news to announce that NNPC is available for you to apply for your favorite job positions for 2020. The name “Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation” provides a direct link for you to apply now – Apply here!

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS)

The Nigeria Immigration Service, with its acronym as NIS, is a high ranked Federal Agency in Nigeria which has great offers for her job positions. If you are looking for a satisfactory job positions with optimum career output, then the Nigeria Immigration Service is a great choice. To apply, visit the link attached to the “Nigeria Immigration Service” above – Apply here!

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)

The Nigeria Customs Service which is in charge of anti – smuggling operations in Nigeria has also made its way into our list of top paying Federal Agencies in Nigeria. Staff at the Nigeria Customs has always testified to reach the peak of their working careers, with a good retirement plan. If this is your aspiration as well, then participate in the ongoing recruitment exercise of the Nigeria Customs Service by visiting the link provided above – Apply here!

Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

The Nigeria Police Force, one of the top security Agencies in Nigeria that is completely operated and sponsored by the Federal Government of Nigeria is actually recruiting candidates with the right qualifications and requirements. The Agency has great promises for candidates that get successfully recruited for her yearly recruitment exercise. To participate in the 2020 recruitment exercise of the Nigeria Police Force, apply with the provided link above.

State Security Service (SSS/DSS)

The State Security Service also referred to as SSS or DSS, is a renowned security intelligence Agency under the Federal Government that is responsible for curbing criminal activities Nationwide. SSS is currently recruiting and the application portal is currently open for the application of vacant jobs for 2020. Visit the link provided above to apply now – Apply here!

Nigerian Navy

The Nigerian Navy is a unique military Agency in Nigeria. They offer one of the highest paying jobs in Nigeria with mouth-watering retirement plan as well. Be part of the Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise now, and retire at a very young age. Visit the link above for application procedures – Apply here!

Nigerian Air Force

This branch of Military takes care of the air activities of the Nigerian Military. A lot of Nigerians are scared of what happens in the air and space, but the Nigerian Air Force is not completely all about flying. The Agency offers high paying job positions, and you could be part of it if you apply for available positions at the Nigerian Air Force via the link above – Apply here!

NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control popularly known as NAFDAC is known to be in charge of inspecting edible products and drugs in Nigeria. This Agency takes responsibility for the products consumed by Nigerians Nationwide, and ensures that products are safe for Nigerians to consume at all times. The Agency is currently recruiting, as they need more hands to fight the distribution of illegal food and drugs round the Country. To apply for vacant positions at NAFDAC, visit the link provide above – Apply here!

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

In most cases, NDLEA works in collaboration with NAFDAC to fight the consumption of expired goods and drugs. However, in her official meeting with the press, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency announced that her official portal is open for application and registration for her 2020 recruitment exercise. We have compiled a comprehensive application procedure in the link provided above – Apply here!

N-power Nigeria

N-power Nigeria, after her official inauguration some years back, has empowered thousands of Nigerians all over the Country, by undergoing recruitment exercise every year. The Agency has made its mark, and has been included in our list of top paying Federal Agencies in Nigeria. You can easily apply for N-power job positions, as long as you have the required qualifications. To know about the qualifications and application procedures of N-power Nigeria, visit the link above – Apply here!

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

EFCC is a top investigatory Agency that channels her resources towards fishing out individuals that engage in financial crimes in Nigeria. In as much as the activities and tasks of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are not easy, they offer very high pay for job positions available at the Agency. Apply for the 2020 recruitment exercise of EFCC by visiting the link above – Apply here!

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is completely in charge of the registration of companies all over Nigeria. It is no news that thousands of Nigerians have a wish-list of owning a company someday, and CAC takes care of tasks like this. The Corporate Affairs Commission offers handsome pay to her staff, and vacant positions at the Agency are available for 2020. To apply now, visit this link above – Apply here!

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

The Niger Delta Development Commission, also known as NDDC is multi-million dollar Federal Agency in Nigeria that puts smiles continuously on the faces of her staff. To apply for the ongoing recruitment of NDDC, kindly visit the link provided via the “Niger Delta Development Commission” title – Apply here!

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

JAMB is popularly known for conducting examinations that will assist young Nigerians stand qualified to getting admitted into tertiary Institutions (higher levels of learning) in Nigeria. After intensive research on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board payment/salary scheme, we realized that they offer handsome payments to successfully recruited individuals into the Agency. To be part of what is happening at the Agency; apply for her recruitment exercise via the provided link above – Apply here!

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The highest ranked financial institution in the Federal Republic of Nigeria; CBN, has also ranked in our list of top paying Federal Agencies in Nigeria. Get latest updates on the 2020 recruitment exercise of the Central Bank of Nigeria by visit the above provided link – Apply here!

Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN)

A lot of Nigerians would testify that the services rendered by the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) are not yet satisfactory. However, the Federal Government has promised to look into the situation, and upgrade the electricity system of the Federation. In addition to that, PHCN is currently recruiting for 2020, and candidates have been applying for available positions for the past few weeks. Don’t be left behind, apply now via the above provided link – Apply here!

Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA)

The National Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) also offers great pay for her job positions. Known for her Intelligence activities, the Defence Intelligence Agency has attracted a lot of applications all over Nigeria with reference to her yearly recruitment exercise. To secure a job at the Defence Intelligence Agency, visit the link above – Apply here!

National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA)

NESREA is also one of the Top Paying Federal Agencies in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as they offer great promises for candidates, qualified enough to stand for her recruitment exercise. Though NESREA is not as popular as several Federal Agencies like the “Immigration Service”, the Agency has risen through the ranks to become quite prominent. The Agency is recruiting massively for 2020 and the application procedures have been embedded in the link above – Apply here!

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

The renowned Maritime Administration Agency, popularly known as NIMASA is a top Federal Agency in Nigeria. Staff at NIMASA can confess to receiving handsome salaries on monthly basis, plus several allowances. To verify the salary scale of NIMASA, visit www.mysalaryscale.com for more details. However, to apply for the recruitment exercise of NIMASA that kick started few weeks back, visit the link embedded in the ”Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency” – Apply here!

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The Independent National Electoral Commission is in charge of every electoral activity in the Federation. INEC is known for conducting major elections Nationwide, including presidential elections and the likes. INEC recruits yearly and 2020 is not an exemption. To participate now, the link above will guide you – Apply here!

(WAEC)

Almost every Secondary School graduate must have participated in the popular examinations known as Junior and Senior WAEC. The examinations are conducted by the West African Examination Council all over West Africa, and their branch in the Federal Republic of Nigeria is currently calling on qualified candidates to apply for vacancies at the Agency. Apply now via the link above – Apply here!

National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)

NIMC is in charge of the distribution of National Identity Cards and unique numbers to citizens of Nigeria. For Nigerians that are yet to receive theirs, kindly ensure that you up to eighteen (18) years of age, then visit any NIMC registration center close to you. You can also apply via the link above to stand a chance of getting recruited by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) – Apply here!

Nigerian Television Authority (NTA)

NTA is one of the oldest and popularly known televisions broadcasting station in Nigeria. The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has stood the test of time to be one of the Best television stations Nigeria can boast of, after receiving numerous awards on several occasions. The Agency also keeps to her payment schemes, making it one of the top Federal Agencies with high pay in Nigeria. Apply now via the link above – Apply here!

National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB)

Unlike a lot of examination Bodies in Nigeria, the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) is quite unique in her activities. The prestigious Agency also offer high paying jobs which you can apply for now via the provided link above – Apply here!

National Universities Commission (NUC)

This would probably be the last on our list today, but it is definitely not the least when it comes to top paying Federal Agencies in Nigeria. It is quite easy to apply for jobs at the National Universities Commission (NUC), and we have made a complete compilation on how to do it. To apply, click the link above.

Satisfied with the information you just received about Top paying Federal Agencies in Nigeria? Kindly let us know how you feel by reaching us via the comment section. To be constantly updated on recruitment updates and information Nationwide, kindly subscribe with you e-mail address for free.

You can also let family and friends know about this information by hitting the share button.

NOTE

Be reminded that the application form and processes involved in the Federal Agencies listed above is absolutely free. For more details and questions for the Federal Agency you wish to apply for, kindly visit the official application portal of the Agency for clarification.

Remember to regularly visit this page for more updates, or subscribe with you e-mail address for more.