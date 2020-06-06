Latest Recruitment
Airtel Nigeria Job Recruitment June 2020
Airtel Nigeria Job Recruitment June 2020 – Airtel Nigeria (Airtel Networks Limited) is a leading telecommunications services provider in Nigeria headquartered in Lagos, the commercial nerve-centre of Nigeria. The telco ranks amongst the top four mobile service providers in terms of subscribers with a customer base of more than 39.8 million. The company’s product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce and enterprise services – Apply here!
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
Job Title: Area Sales Manager
Locations: Lagos, West and South Region
Purpose of the Job
- To maximize revenue and subscriber acquisition (gross and net additions) opportunities in assigned territory through channel effectiveness (wholesale & retail), adequate recharge availability and implementation of planned sales & distribution and marketing strategies.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Ensure appropriate and effective outlet branding is carried out in line with the “look of success” within the territory.
- Identify visibility opportunities for Airtel brand within the territory.
- To ensure ITP increases and gives impetus to iCMS and iRMS
- Effective management of POS stock in warehouse to avoid damage, wastage and obsolete materials.
- Train Market Developers on POS deployment in line with “look of success”.
- Ensure full-fledged achievement of Gross Adds targets by driving market initiatives in assigned area.
- Effective management of direct activation teams and monitoring of CP bus activation activities.
- KYC Optimization at Trade level by ensuring adequate and functional deployment of KYC kits
- Other initiatives to increase GAD including new site launch
- Ensure activation of Quality GADs in assigned area.
- Develop and implement activities that will increase SONA in assigned area.
Skills and Qualifications
- Bachelors in Social Sciences, Marketing, Business Management, Engineering or Computer Science
- Master’s in business administration or management will be an advantage
- Project management qualification will be an advantage
- 3+ years of commercial/ business management experience
- Team leadership experience
- 1 -2 years of relevant experience in Airtel products
- Computer literacy
- Sales knowledge
- Product/ Service development
- Product/ Service management
- Interpersonal skills
- Customer orientation
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Area Sales Manager
Location: North Regions – Nigeria
Job Description
- Airtel Nigeria is looking for suitable candidate as Area Sales Managers in various Northern locations to maximize revenue and subscriber acquisition (gross and net additions) opportunities in assigned territory through channel effectiveness (wholesale & retail), adequate recharge availability and implementation of planned sales & distribution and marketing strategies
Other job objectives include the following:
- To achieve recharge sales target within state/area – To ensure adequate availability of all recharge denominations in sub CP and retail points
- To ensure channel partners are making stock available and distributing to their network of sub-CPs and retailers
- Constantly identify opportunities for driving activation and recharge sales within territory.
- Ensure full-fledged achievement of Gross Adds targets by driving market initiatives in assigned area.
- KYC Optimization at Trade level by ensuring adequate and functional deployment of KYC kits
- Decrement – Implementation of customer driven activities (product launches, town storms etc) in assigned area
- Drive voice and data business performance by implementation of revenue generating activities and initiatives in assigned territory.
- Channel branding and visibility
- Distribution Infrastructure – To identify and recruit suitable sub channel partners in
- territory for effective product re-distribution.
- BTS Management – Develop subscriber acquisition and other marketing initiatives to drive revenue in CLS site locations.
- Industry Awareness/Competition Intelligence – To effectively report competitive activities within assigned territory and implement adequate counter initiatives.
- To immediately address or escalate any unusual competitor activity and sale support that may be a threat to performance of the business
Skills and Knowledge
- Bachelors in Social Sciences, Marketing, Business Management, Engineering or Computer Science
- Master’s in business administration or management will be an advantage
- 3-5+ years of commercial/ business management experience
- 1 – 2 years of relevant experience in Airtel products
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Retail Showroom Manager, North Region
Location: Sokoto, Nigeria
Job Summary
- Implement and Monitor Service Delivery strategy in assigned showroom to ensure that Customer base within this territory enjoy remarkable positive in-store experience at all contacts with complete query resolution.
Requirements
- A Bachelor’s degree
- Minimum of 2 years work experience in a Customer Service environment.
- Ability to work with minimal supervision
- Good analytic, report writing and problem-solving skills
- Good understanding of business processes
- Good knowledge of customer administrative systems – REMEDY, TABS, MINSAT, EXCEL etc.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
