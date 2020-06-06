Airtel Nigeria Job Recruitment June 2020 – Airtel Nigeria (Airtel Networks Limited) is a leading telecommunications services provider in Nigeria headquartered in Lagos, the commercial nerve-centre of Nigeria. The telco ranks amongst the top four mobile service providers in terms of subscribers with a customer base of more than 39.8 million. The company’s product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce and enterprise services – Apply here!

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

Job Title: Area Sales Manager

Locations: Lagos, West and South Region

Purpose of the Job

To maximize revenue and subscriber acquisition (gross and net additions) opportunities in assigned territory through channel effectiveness (wholesale & retail), adequate recharge availability and implementation of planned sales & distribution and marketing strategies.

Roles and Responsibilities

Ensure appropriate and effective outlet branding is carried out in line with the “look of success” within the territory.

Identify visibility opportunities for Airtel brand within the territory.

To ensure ITP increases and gives impetus to iCMS and iRMS

Effective management of POS stock in warehouse to avoid damage, wastage and obsolete materials.

Train Market Developers on POS deployment in line with “look of success”.

Ensure full-fledged achievement of Gross Adds targets by driving market initiatives in assigned area.

Effective management of direct activation teams and monitoring of CP bus activation activities.

KYC Optimization at Trade level by ensuring adequate and functional deployment of KYC kits

Other initiatives to increase GAD including new site launch

Ensure activation of Quality GADs in assigned area.

Develop and implement activities that will increase SONA in assigned area.

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelors in Social Sciences, Marketing, Business Management, Engineering or Computer Science

Master’s in business administration or management will be an advantage

Project management qualification will be an advantage

3+ years of commercial/ business management experience

Team leadership experience

1 -2 years of relevant experience in Airtel products

Computer literacy

Sales knowledge

Product/ Service development

Product/ Service management

Interpersonal skills

Customer orientation

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Retail Showroom Manager, North Region

Location: Sokoto, Nigeria

Job Summary

Implement and Monitor Service Delivery strategy in assigned showroom to ensure that Customer base within this territory enjoy remarkable positive in-store experience at all contacts with complete query resolution.

Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree

Minimum of 2 years work experience in a Customer Service environment.

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Good analytic, report writing and problem-solving skills

Good understanding of business processes

Good knowledge of customer administrative systems – REMEDY, TABS, MINSAT, EXCEL etc.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Retail Showroom Manager, South Region

Location: Delta, Nigeria

Job Summary

Implement and Monitor Service Delivery strategy in assigned showroom to ensure that Customer base within this territory enjoy remarkable positive in-store experience at all contacts with complete query resolution.

Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree

Minimum of 2 years work experience in a Customer Service environment.

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Good analytic, report writing and problem-solving skills

Good understanding of business processes

Good knowledge of customer administrative systems – REMEDY, TABS, MINSAT, EXCEL etc.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Retail Showroom Manager, West Region

Location: Oyo, Nigeria

Job Summary

Implement and Monitor Service Delivery strategy in assigned showroom to ensure that Customer base within this territory enjoy remarkable positive in-store experience at all contacts with complete query resolution.

Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree

Minimum of 2 years work experience in a Customer Service environment.

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Good analytic, report writing and problem-solving skills

Good understanding of business processes

Good knowledge of customer administrative systems – REMEDY, TABS, MINSAT, EXCEL etc.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online