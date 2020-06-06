Careers
How to check EFCC Recruitment Shortlisted Candidate List for Pre-screening 2020/2021
How to check EFCC Recruitment Shortlisted Candidate List for Pre-screening 2020: In this article, I will update you with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Recruitment full list of shortlisted candidates for pre-screening 2020. Stay focus and read through – View full list here!
As part of efforts to enhance its operations, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is in the process of recruiting qualified Nigerians into its Service.
IMPORTANT! Currently, EFCC Shortlisted List 2020 is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.
IMPORTANT! Please desist from giving any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons who may claim to render assistance to applicants. Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) strongly denounces this act. So, you must avoid it.
The list includes candidates from the following states:
- All shortlisted candidates from the following States of origin: KADUNA, NIGER, PLATEAU, ZAMFARA, SOKOTO should go to the Kaduna Centre
- All shortlisted candidates from the following States of origin: KANO, JIGAWA, KATSINA, YOBE, KEBBI should go to the Kano Centre
- All shortlisted candidates from the following States of origin: ENUGU, ABIA, IMO, ANAMBRA, EBONYI should go to the Enugu Centre
- All shortlisted candidates from the following States of origin: LAGOS, OGUN, OYO, OSUN, ONDO, EKITI should go to the Lagos Centre
- All shortlisted candidates from the following States of origin: RIVERS, CROSS RIVER, DELTA, EDO, AKWA IBOM should go to the Port Harcourt Centre
- All shortlisted candidates from the following States of origin: GOMBE, BAUCHI, BORNO, ADAMAWA, TARABA should go to the Gombe Centre
N/B: Only shortlisted candidates on this list should come for the screening physical
IMPORTANT! Currently, EFCC Shortlisted List 2020 is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.
Date: Not yet announced.
Time: 8am
Venue: As stated above.
Dress code: White T-shirt, White Track Trousers/Shorts, and White Sneakers.
Currently, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EfCC) Recruitment Application Form is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.
You are to come along with a valid means of identification, two (2) passport photographs, all original educational credentials, birth certificate/declaration of age, letter of indigeneship and certificate of medical fitness (if any) for sighting.
IMPORTANT! Currently, EFCC Shortlisted List 2020 is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.
Members of the public are, however, warned to beware of fraudsters who may take advantage of the exercise to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians in whatever form as the exercise is not at any cost to the prospective candidates.
We cherish your opinion and we look forward to it. Hence, If you have any question as regards EFCC Recruitment Shortlisted Candidate 2020, kindly scroll down to the comment section and we will respond in no time.
IMPORTANT! Currently, EFCC Shortlisted List 2020 is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.
Goodluck Timothy
June 2, 2020 at 10:29 PM
🔝GOOD DAY MA/SIR
Have you had about RICH CONNECT INVESTMENT..? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
RICH CONNECT INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (4️⃣5️⃣min) after registration
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❎
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 4️⃣5️⃣min after registeration
INTRODUCTION
Rich Connect Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 45& mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mr. Goodluck Timothy Whatsapp 07046246360
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
Elizabeth Tina
May 20, 2020 at 4:37 PM
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration….
CONTACT:- 09036369810.
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏 🙏 🙏…
Elizabeth Tina
May 6, 2020 at 10:13 AM
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?..
FUMI BLESSING
May 5, 2020 at 10:15 AM
HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
Elizabeth Tina
April 22, 2020 at 12:31 AM
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810.
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?…