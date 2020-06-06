Latest Recruitment
Tezza Business Solutions Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment June 2020
Tezza Business Solutions Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment – Tezza Business Solutions Limited, is a leading Software Quality Assurance and Testing multinational with a regional office in Lagos, Nigeria. We are a Software Quality Assurance and Testing Services provider. Our primary goal is to be the “go to” Quality Assurance & Software Testing company in East and West Africa while developing offshore resources to fill test automation positions (and other hard to find software testing capabilities) in the North America and European markets – Apply here!
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
Job Title: System Admin Intern
Location: Lagos
Job Duties
- Install and configure software and hardware
- Manage network servers and technology tools
- Set up accounts and workstations
- Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements
- Troubleshoot issues and outages
- Ensure security through access controls, backups and firewalls
- Upgrade systems with new releases and models
- Develop expertise to train staff on new technologies
- Build an internal wiki with technical documentation, manuals and IT policies
- Your goal will be to ensure that our technology infrastructure runs smoothly and efficiently.
Requirements
Experience:
- 6months to 2 years cognate hands on experience in financial services/service oriented industry
Education:
- First degree in Computer Science / Engineering
Required Knowledge:
- Network (voice & data) Cabling
- LAN & WAN technologies
- Microsoft suite- Exchange, SharePoint,
- Virtualization knowledge
- Operating system installation & configuration
- Troubleshooting and fixing Network cabling
- Configuring network devices
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Help Desk Manager
Location: Lagos
Duties & Responsibilities
- Supervises the Help Desk team and leads them to deliver an exceptional service
- Troubleshooting and resolution of issues relating to business applications
- Installing/configuring new computers/telephones
- Troubleshooting IT equipment – printers, scanners etc
- Log all IT incidents and service requests to ensuring a timely resolution
- Ensures that SOD and EOD duties are performed.
- Deliver outstanding customer service by responding to and efficiently resolving client issues and request
- Manage the help desk team and evaluate performance
- Ensure customer service is timely and accurate on a daily basis
- Recruit, train and support help desk representatives and technicians
- Set specific customer service standards
- Contribute to improving customer support by actively responding to queries and handling complaints
- Establish best practices through the entire technical support process
- Follow up with customers to identify areas of improvement
- Develop daily, weekly and monthly reports on help desk team’s productivity
- Provide customer feedback to the appropriate internal teams, like product developers
- Maintain effective relationships with vendors, consultants, and service providers
- Assist in software resting of new releases, proactively escalating issues
- Competence in PC network security issues, including virus protection and prevention
- Assist in the management of IT Assets
Requirements
Experience:
- 3 or more years cognate experience in financial services/service oriented industry.
- Proven work experience as a Help desk manager
- Hands-on experience with help desk and remote control software
- Solid technical background with an ability to give instructions to a non-technical audience
- Customer-service oriented with a problem-solving attitude
- Excellent written and verbal communications skills
- Team management skills
Education
- B.Sc degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or relevant field
- ITIL Certified (added advantage)
Key Competency Requirements:
- PABX configuration and troubleshooting
- BES Server/Mobile device Administration
- MIS reporting
- Some development experience
- Cross-funtional
- PC/LAN & Support Services
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Technical Support Officer
Location: Lagos
Duties & Responsibilities
- Filters Help Desk calls and provides basic support and troubleshooting, such as password resets, printer configurations, break/fix instructions, ticket routing and escalation to Level 2 and Level 3 support.
- Provide technical support to business users both remotely and face to face.
- Maintenance and support of central hardware, operating systems and utilities.
- Administer installations, including setting up new systems/hardware and promptly installing updates
- Support of the following would be highly desirable: Email Systems (Exchange), Windows 2008 Server Systems and Active Directory Account Administration.
- Troubleshooting and resolution of issues relating to business applications
- Installing/configuring new computers/telephones
- Troubleshooting IT equipment – printers, scanners etc
- Log all IT incidents and service requests to ensuring a timely resolution
- Perform SOD and EOD duties
- Assist with the Installation, configuring, and support of the LAN and WAN and Internet systems
- Maintain network equipment, servers and users hardware and software
- Maintain effective relationships with vendors, consultants, and service providers
- Assist in software resting of new releases, proactively escalating issues
- Competence in PC network security issues, including virus protection and prevention
- Assist in the management of IT Assets
- Deliver outstanding customer service by responding to and efficiently resolving client issues and request
Requirements
Experience:
- 1 to 3 years cognate experience in financial services/service oriented industry
Education:
- First degree in Computer Science / Engineering
- ITIL Certified (added advantage)
Key Competency Requirements:
- PABX configuration and troubleshooting
- BES Server/Mobile device Administration
- MIS reporting
- Some development experience
- Cross-funtional
- PC/LAN & Support Services
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Asp .Net Developer
Location: Lagos
Key Responsibilities
- Define and develop application code according to business needs
- Ensures proper documentation of every aspect of application implementations including setup and maintain records, software updates, and changes to the applications.
- Ensure all development conforms to standard system development life cycle plan in line with agile methodologies and principles.
- Drive continuous improvements
- Understand and maintain existing windows/web applications.
- Provide 3rd level support for existing applications.
- Application documentation
- Check-in code into source control
- Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback
- Comply with project plans and industry standards
- Ensure software is updated with latest features
- Design User interfaces that improve user experience for both existing and new applications.
- Participate in requirements review sessions
- Engage external Developers during integration.
Required Skills and Competencies:
- A good degree in Computer Science, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, or Computer Engineering with a least 2 years cognate experience in a financial sector.
- Good understanding of Object Oriented Programming
- Good knowledge of development frameworks and application architecture. Agile background is an added advantage.
- Good understanding of programming languages (C#)
- Knowledgeable in Systems Network
- Have strong knowledge of relational database (SQL& Oracle e.t.c)
- Good Understanding of User Interface frameworks (css, node, javascripts or javascript framework such as angular JS, Xamarin)
General Skills:
- Initiative / Entrepreneurship / taking ownership
- Analytical Skills / Problem solving
- Interpersonal Skills
- Oral & Written Communication skills
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Backend Developer
Location: Lagos
Requirements
- Strong understanding of the web development cycle and programming techniques and tools.
- Good understanding of: API integration, Node.js, Git version control, Docker and operating systems may be required.
- Fluency or understanding of specific languages, such as: PHP, Python, Front-end languages such as – HTML, JavaScript and CSS
- Java is a plus
- Focus on efficiency, user experience, and process improvement.
- Excellent project and time management skills.
- Strong problem solving and verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to work independently or with a group.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Mobile Developer
Location: Lagos
Requirements
- 3+ years of demonstrable experience
- Demonstrable portfolio of released applications on the App store or the Android market
- Extensive knowledge of: Html, CSS, JavaScript, React, React Native API integration, Git version control, Firebase DB
- Knowledge of Flutter is a plus
- Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
- Superior analytical skills with a good problem-solving attitude
- Ability to perform in a team environment
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Ability to interpret and follow technical plans
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online