Tezza Business Solutions Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment June 2020

Tezza Business Solutions Limited Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment – Tezza Business Solutions Limited, is a leading Software Quality Assurance and Testing multinational with a regional office in Lagos, Nigeria. We are a Software Quality Assurance and Testing Services provider. Our primary goal is to be the “go to” Quality Assurance & Software Testing company in East and West Africa while developing offshore resources to fill test automation positions (and other hard to find software testing capabilities) in the North America and European markets – Apply here!

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

Job Title: System Admin Intern

Location: Lagos

Job Duties

Install and configure software and hardware

Manage network servers and technology tools

Set up accounts and workstations

Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements

Troubleshoot issues and outages

Ensure security through access controls, backups and firewalls

Upgrade systems with new releases and models

Develop expertise to train staff on new technologies

Build an internal wiki with technical documentation, manuals and IT policies

Your goal will be to ensure that our technology infrastructure runs smoothly and efficiently.

Requirements

Experience:

6months to 2 years cognate hands on experience in financial services/service oriented industry

Education:

First degree in Computer Science / Engineering

Required Knowledge:

Network (voice & data) Cabling

LAN & WAN technologies

Microsoft suite- Exchange, SharePoint,

Virtualization knowledge

Operating system installation & configuration

Troubleshooting and fixing Network cabling

Configuring network devices

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Help Desk Manager

Location: Lagos

Duties & Responsibilities

Supervises the Help Desk team and leads them to deliver an exceptional service

Troubleshooting and resolution of issues relating to business applications

Installing/configuring new computers/telephones

Troubleshooting IT equipment – printers, scanners etc

Log all IT incidents and service requests to ensuring a timely resolution

Ensures that SOD and EOD duties are performed.

Deliver outstanding customer service by responding to and efficiently resolving client issues and request

Manage the help desk team and evaluate performance

Ensure customer service is timely and accurate on a daily basis

Recruit, train and support help desk representatives and technicians

Set specific customer service standards

Contribute to improving customer support by actively responding to queries and handling complaints

Establish best practices through the entire technical support process

Follow up with customers to identify areas of improvement

Develop daily, weekly and monthly reports on help desk team’s productivity

Provide customer feedback to the appropriate internal teams, like product developers

Maintain effective relationships with vendors, consultants, and service providers

Assist in software resting of new releases, proactively escalating issues

Competence in PC network security issues, including virus protection and prevention

Assist in the management of IT Assets

Requirements

Experience:

3 or more years cognate experience in financial services/service oriented industry.

Proven work experience as a Help desk manager

Hands-on experience with help desk and remote control software

Solid technical background with an ability to give instructions to a non-technical audience

Customer-service oriented with a problem-solving attitude

Excellent written and verbal communications skills

Team management skills

Education

B.Sc degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or relevant field

ITIL Certified (added advantage)

Key Competency Requirements:

Network (voice & data) Cabling

LAN & WAN technologies

Microsoft suite- Exchange, SharePoint,

Virtualization knowledge

Operating system installation & configuration

Troubleshooting and fixing Network cabling

Configuring network devices

PABX configuration and troubleshooting

BES Server/Mobile device Administration

MIS reporting

Some development experience

Cross-funtional

PC/LAN & Support Services

Skill/Competencies:

Ability to solve complex problems on own initiative

Ability to work independently and as a SPOC/ PM

Strong written and oral skills, plus interpersonal skills

Sound client service skills with proactive and creative approach

Demonstrate working knowledge of Windows O/S and PC hardware as well a broad understanding of IP

communication and technologies

Understanding of business processes and workflows

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Technical Support Officer

Location: Lagos

Duties & Responsibilities

Filters Help Desk calls and provides basic support and troubleshooting, such as password resets, printer configurations, break/fix instructions, ticket routing and escalation to Level 2 and Level 3 support.

Provide technical support to business users both remotely and face to face.

Maintenance and support of central hardware, operating systems and utilities.

Administer installations, including setting up new systems/hardware and promptly installing updates

Support of the following would be highly desirable: Email Systems (Exchange), Windows 2008 Server Systems and Active Directory Account Administration.

Troubleshooting and resolution of issues relating to business applications

Installing/configuring new computers/telephones

Troubleshooting IT equipment – printers, scanners etc

Log all IT incidents and service requests to ensuring a timely resolution

Perform SOD and EOD duties

Assist with the Installation, configuring, and support of the LAN and WAN and Internet systems

Maintain network equipment, servers and users hardware and software

Maintain effective relationships with vendors, consultants, and service providers

Assist in software resting of new releases, proactively escalating issues

Competence in PC network security issues, including virus protection and prevention

Assist in the management of IT Assets

Deliver outstanding customer service by responding to and efficiently resolving client issues and request

Requirements

Experience:

1 to 3 years cognate experience in financial services/service oriented industry

Education:

First degree in Computer Science / Engineering

ITIL Certified (added advantage)

Key Competency Requirements:

Network (voice & data) Cabling

LAN & WAN technologies

Microsoft suite- Exchange, SharePoint,

Virtualization knowledge

Operating system installation & configuration

Troubleshooting and fixing Network cabling

Configuring network devices

PABX configuration and troubleshooting

BES Server/Mobile device Administration

MIS reporting

Some development experience

Cross-funtional

PC/LAN & Support Services

Skill/Competencies:

Ability to solve complex problems on own initiative

Ability to work independently and as a SPOC/ PM

Strong written and oral skills, plus interpersonal skills

Sound client service skills with proactive and creative approach

Demonstrate working knowledge of Windows O/S and PC hardware as well a broad understanding of IP communication and technologies

Understanding of business processes and workflows

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Asp .Net Developer

Location: Lagos

Key Responsibilities

Define and develop application code according to business needs

Ensures proper documentation of every aspect of application implementations including setup and maintain records, software updates, and changes to the applications.

Ensure all development conforms to standard system development life cycle plan in line with agile methodologies and principles.

Drive continuous improvements

Understand and maintain existing windows/web applications.

Provide 3rd level support for existing applications.

Application documentation

Check-in code into source control

Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback

Comply with project plans and industry standards

Ensure software is updated with latest features

Design User interfaces that improve user experience for both existing and new applications.

Participate in requirements review sessions

Engage external Developers during integration.

Required Skills and Competencies:

A good degree in Computer Science, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, or Computer Engineering with a least 2 years cognate experience in a financial sector.

Good understanding of Object Oriented Programming

Good knowledge of development frameworks and application architecture. Agile background is an added advantage.

Good understanding of programming languages (C#)

Knowledgeable in Systems Network

Have strong knowledge of relational database (SQL& Oracle e.t.c)

Good Understanding of User Interface frameworks (css, node, javascripts or javascript framework such as angular JS, Xamarin)

General Skills:

Initiative / Entrepreneurship / taking ownership

Analytical Skills / Problem solving

Interpersonal Skills

Oral & Written Communication skills

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Backend Developer

Location: Lagos

Requirements

Strong understanding of the web development cycle and programming techniques and tools.

Good understanding of: API integration, Node.js, Git version control, Docker and operating systems may be required.

Fluency or understanding of specific languages, such as: PHP, Python, Front-end languages such as – HTML, JavaScript and CSS

Java is a plus

Focus on efficiency, user experience, and process improvement.

Excellent project and time management skills.

Strong problem solving and verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work independently or with a group.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Mobile Developer

Location: Lagos

Requirements

3+ years of demonstrable experience

Demonstrable portfolio of released applications on the App store or the Android market

Extensive knowledge of: Html, CSS, JavaScript, React, React Native API integration, Git version control, Firebase DB

Knowledge of Flutter is a plus

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

Superior analytical skills with a good problem-solving attitude

Ability to perform in a team environment

Strong oral and written communication skills

Ability to interpret and follow technical plans

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online