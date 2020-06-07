FG denies retaining N-Power Volunteers into Civil Service – The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has denied reports that it is planning to absorb some N-Power volunteers into the Federal Civil Service on June 12.

This was made known on Saturday in a statement by the Deputy Director, Information of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Rhoda Iliya.

While calling the report “fake news”, Iliya urged Nigerians to disregard the information.

He said: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has been drawn to the fake news trending on social media that President Muhammadu Buhari will on June 12 broadcast to the nation the absorption of N-Power Batch A Volunteers into the Federal Civil Service.”

Iliya stated that as any information about N-Power or the National Social Investment Programme will be sent out via the appropriate Federal Government channels.

Recall that the N-Power scheme is a social intervention scheme introduced in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, as a two-year programme for graduate and non-graduate Nigerians between the ages of 18-35.

The beneficiaries enjoy N30, 000 monthly stipends, and devices during the duration of their stay in the scheme in exchange for services offered including teaching, agric extension services, health, etc.

N-Power has enrolled 500,000 beneficiaries.

200,000 from Batch A, which started in September 2016, and 300,000 from Batch B that kicked off in August 2018.