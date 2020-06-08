Admission 2020: JAMB to fix cut-off marks June 16: This year’s policy meeting of all tertiary institutions will hold on June 16, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said.

In its weekly bulletin issued on Sunday, the the Board’s Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said stakeholders will during the policy meeting fix the cut-off marks for the 2020 admissions.

The board said the meeting will be chaired by Education Minister Adamu Adamu and heads of tertiary institutions will be in attendance.

The board also said that candidates who wrote the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now print their result notification slips.

According to the bulletin, the results which had earlier been made available through text to candidates on request can be printed free from the board’s website: www.jamb.gov.ng.