BREAKING: Abia State Governor Ikpeazu Tests Positive for COVID-19 – The Executive Governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Monday by the Commissioner of Information in the state, John Okiyi Kalu.

He said the governor had gone into isolation before his result returned positive and that he has directed the deputy governor to act on his behalf pending the time he resumes duty.

The Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu had on Sunday, 30th May, 2020 volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and directed members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) and those of the inter ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test.

According to the result of the test which was made available on Tuesday, June 2, the result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative.

According to the information commissioner, the Governor submitted another sample at NCDC laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive.

”As a result, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners with a view to nursing him back to good health.

”Consequent on the above, the Governor has directed his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties.

”We wish to urge all Abians to take the fight against COVID-19 serious as the disease is real but not a death sentence. Our state has the resources to manage patients back to good health.”