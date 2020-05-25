Careers
NSCDC Screening Centers Nationwide and Exam Date
NSCDC Screening Centers and Exam Date 2019/2020 | Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment – Have you applied for the Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment 2019?. If yes, kindly read this post further as it will help you have a clue on the NSCDC Screening date and centres nationwide – View shortlisted here!
All candidates who completed their application on the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration, And Prisons Services Board (Cdfipb) portal www.cdfipb.careers are to take note of the applicants screening cenres/venues and schedule/date.
Civil Defence Shortlisted Candidates for Screening 2019
The screening of applicants is the next phase of the 2019 NSCDC Recruitment Exercise, only candidates candidates who submitted their applications with their correct credentials will be shortlisted to participate in the screening exercise.
Read: NSCDC Shortlisted Candidates for Screening 2019 | Civil Defence Recruitment
When is Civil Defence Screening Date 2019?
The official closing date for submission of applications is 7th September 2019. Candidates awaiting the date for the screening exercise are to note that the date or schedule for the screening exercise will be determined after the application portal closes. Always check for the screening date here.
Read: NSCDC Screening Date 2019/2020 | Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment
NSCDC Recruitment Screening Centers / Venue 2019.
If you applied for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) 2019 Nationwide Civil Defence Recruitment, you should be aware of the their Screening Centres or Venue nationwide.
NSCDC Recruitment Recommended Links:
- NSCDC Past Questions & Answers 2019/2020 | Civil Defence Recruitment Exam
- Download and Fill NSCDC Referee Form | NSCDC Recruitment 2019
- Civil Defence Recruitment Form 2019 | NSCDC Recruitment Portal
- NSCDC Names of Successful Candidates 2019/2020 | Civil Defence Recruitment
- Civil Defence Guarantor Form Pdf Download | NSCDC Recruitment 2019
Also Apply: Latest News on NSCDC Recruitment 2019/2020 | Civil Defence Recruitment
So we are updating the Screening Venues so you can know where you will be attending your screening exercise for the NSCDC Recruitment 2019.
Screening Centers and Venues Nationwide.
The Venues/Centres for the NSCDC Recruitment Screening Exercise will be nationwide, the screening, aptitude test and interview will take place in the below states.
Click on your state below to know the screening date and venue for each state.
- Abia State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Adamawa State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Akwa Ibom State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Anambra State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Bauchi State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Bayelsa State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Benue State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Borno State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Cross River State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Delta State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Ebonyi State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Edo State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Ekiti State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Enugu State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- FCT, Abuja Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Gombe State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Imo State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Jigawa State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Kaduna State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Kano State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Katsina State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Kebbi State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Kogi State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Kwara State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Lagos State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Nassarawa State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Niger State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Ogun State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Ondo State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Osun State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Oyo State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Plateau State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Rivers State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Sokoto State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Taraba State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Yobe State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019
- Zamfara State Civil Defence Screening Date and Venue 2019.
Also Apply: NSCDC Recruitment Deadline is Extended 2019/2020 | Civil Defence Recruitment
Addresses for screening venues in all the states will be updated soon, kindly check this page from time to time.
Nigeria Civil Defence Screening Requirements.
On the day of the screening exercise, all applicants will be required to bring the following to the venue
- Your Referee Form
- Your application acknowledgement slip print out
- Writing materials, (pen, pencil and eraser)
- Other credentials and identity documents.
If this post was helpful to you and you wish to receive other important NSCDC latest news like this, kindly leave comment in the comment section below and you will be always updated on the latest from NSCDC Recruitment.
Elizabeth Tina
June 1, 2020 at 1:59 PM
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT*
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
*NO MORE EXCUSES*
1. I don’t have money
2. I can’t talk to people
3. I don’t do stuff like this
4. I’m too Busy
Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life.
• *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810)
*Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double*
?phone=+2349036369810
*Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S*
*N20,000====N40,000*
*N40,000====N80,000*
*N50,000====N100,000*
*N100,000====N200,000*
*N200,000 ====N400,000*
*N400,000====N800,000*✔️✔️✔️
*======== = = ========*
*I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you won’t lose your money this is because I know the risk of this profit oriented business and I know how to avoid them using my trading skills and signals to make only wins and no losses.*
*Are u a worker?*
￼ *Are u a student looking for your school fees? Are u a woman looking for money to pay your children school fees?*
￼ *Are u jobless and u need where u can make source of income?*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is here for you! With a little amount u can earn and make more more source of income without any problems*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45mins you will get back your money double*
*Thank you for your time you can click on the link below to get started, please only serious minded people are expected to message the administrator.🙏
BENJAMIN ISAH
May 26, 2020 at 10:24 PM
please notify me the date & venue,iam from kogi stete,09063700033
yinusa abdullateef
May 26, 2020 at 11:14 AM
pls notify me
Elizabeth Tina
May 18, 2020 at 6:31 AM
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration….
CONTACT:- 09036369810.
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏 🙏.
Elizabeth Tina
April 28, 2020 at 12:51 AM
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?
Friday
April 22, 2020 at 6:13 PM
Pls notify me of date and venue. Am from benue state..07084675868
Friday
April 22, 2020 at 6:11 PM
Pls notify me of date and venue. Am from benue state