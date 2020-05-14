Connect with us

Nscdc shortlisted candidates 2020 – Here’s today’s News updates

NSCDC Recruitment

Nscdc shortlisted candidates 2020 – Here's today's News updates: Are you looking for Nscdc shortlisted candidates 2020/2021 latest news updates today? If yes, then you'll see civil defence recruitment shortlist updates now – View full list here!

Before you proceed, kindly drop a comment below if you want us to give you updates free of charge concerning the latest updates about 2019 nscdc recruitment.

Now let’s walk you through the major things you need to know about the list of all successful applicants.

Nigerian Security and Civil Defense (NSCDC) recruitment Portal 2018/2019 – [www.nscdc.gov.ng]

Nscdc shortlisted candidates 2020 – Here’s today’s News updates

If this is your first time of applying for nscdc recruitment, then you need to kindly consider the following things when searching for names of successful candidates.

Take a good look at each of the steps and follow the guidelines appropriately.

See Latest: Nscdc News

How to Update Profile for 2020 NSCDC Recruitment (Second Phase) – 2019 / 2020 NSCDC Recruitment (Second Phase) – The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced the updating of profile for all applicants, having filtered out many applicants for under-height and overage. We (HNJ) have noticed that many candidates are having difficulties login into the NSCDC Recruitment portal to complete their details.

What is NSCDC Application Number

  • The NSCDC Application Number gives candidates access to successful login and update their profile and also check if they have shortlisted.
  • Please note: The reference number on the acknowledgement slip you printed after successful submission of your application during the last recruitment exercise held in August 2019, is the same as your APPLICATION NUMBER. Example of what the Application Number should look like: NSCDC-2019-Unique Number, e.g NSCDC-2019-2000589.

Steps on How to Successfully Update Your NSCDC Profile

  • Step 1 – Log onto the NSCDC Recruitment Portal: www.cdfipb.careers
  • Step 2 – Enter your Email address in the first column, and your Unique application number / reference number in the second column.
  • Step 3 – Proceed to Sign in and you will be able to view your profile.
  • After a successful login, you will be able to see the relevant information that needed to be updated such as:
    • NYSC discharge certificate number and year acquired
    • O’level and year acquired
    • And other relevant updates.

Note: Failure to complete these updates, will lead to automatic disqualification. All applicants who have their correct details but can’t log in due to the Error Message on the Portal are to exercise patience. The NSCDC portal will close on the 19th of March, 2020.

When will Nscdc 2019 Recruitment Shortlisted candidates be released?

The specific date when the list will come out is not yet made known to the general public.

You should kindly note that nscdc shortlisted candidates names will be officially published as pdf via their official recruitment portal.

Don’t allow anyone to trick you and collect your hard earned money in the name of giving you slots. The civil defence shortlist is strictly by merit.

how much do nscdc officers earn nigeria civil defence salary structure scale

Nscdc shortlisted candidates 2020 – Here’s today’s News updates

You can check out other latest jobs updates in Nigeria Here.

See AlsoCivil Defence Shortlisted Candidates

Is Nscdc shortlisted candidate’s 2019 successful name on PDF?

If the final list get released, it will likely come out in a pdf format. You can either view your name online or download the shortlisted candidates’ names in pdf format.

The shortlist will be visible to all, this means that anyone who applied for nscdc jobs online can see the list.

Don’t allow fraudulent Nigerians to mislead you collect your hard earned money.

Nigerian Security and civil defense (NSCDC) Past Questions & Answers PDF download

Nigerian Security and civil defense (NSCDC) Past Questions & Answers PDF download

See AlsoNSCDC Salary Structure

If you need steady up to date information concerning 2019 nscdc shortlisted candidates online, then drop a comment below.

Share this information now with your friend to get instant updates once the list get released officially on nscdc portal.

We will update you immediately the recruitment list is out.

Remember that nscdc shortlisted candidates list is going to come out for everyone to see. Don’t pay anyone to get listed, thanks.

57 Comments

57 Comments

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.

    Reply

  18. Abdullahi Ibrahim

    April 30, 2020 at 3:04 AM

    U people are doing a good job must especially in area of conflict resolution.keep it up. I pray that our dear president will recommend you Boss for a second term as C G nscds.keep me updated please.

    Reply

  19. Awojayi Pelumi

    April 29, 2020 at 10:48 AM

    Please notify me when the list is out

    Reply

  20. Ayodeji

    April 29, 2020 at 8:59 AM

    Notify me when its out thanks

    Reply

  22. Bature Elizabeth Amos

    April 28, 2020 at 8:13 PM

    Good job notify me please

    Reply

  23. Benjamin Paul

    April 28, 2020 at 4:29 PM

    Please notified when the list is out, thank you.

    Reply

  25. Mfeseer moses A

    April 26, 2020 at 1:30 PM

    I will be happy to see all the names apply for the job.

    Reply

  26. Eluwole Quadri

    April 26, 2020 at 11:04 AM

    Please update me when the list is out

    Reply

  27. Richard

    April 25, 2020 at 10:10 AM

    Thanks for the information! Please keep us posted

    Reply

  28. Uroko Celestine

    April 25, 2020 at 7:36 AM

    Inform me plz when the shortlist is out plz

    Reply

  29. Olorunleke yemisi Loveth

    April 24, 2020 at 11:27 PM

    Pls I lost my phone so I was not able to login into my email account to cheak the lestet news. Pls I want to change my email and I don’t no how to do it From [email protected] . com To [email protected] com . thanks and pls let me no when the list is out

    Reply

  30. Abah adakole Chris

    April 20, 2020 at 8:54 AM

    Pls alert me when the list is out

    Reply

