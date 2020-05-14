Careers
Civil defense recruitment: NSCDC set to conduct CBT JAMB questions Nationwide
NSCDC: Did you apply for Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps? Get ready for next phase as the Nigeria Security and civil Defense Corps is set to commence aptitude test examination for shortlisted successful candidates in the next phase of recruitments – See screening schedule here!
NSCDC Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps Spokesperson Emmanuel Okeh disclosed that the shortlisting of names is in progress, it is ongoing and all shortlisted applicants will be expected to undertake written examination which will be organized in collaboration with Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB .All those who will be successful shortlisted, will be expected to take Jamb questions – See screening centers nationwide!
He further said, that the commission had already written to Joint Admission and Matriculation Board for collaboration in setting up guidelines and procedures for the forthcoming CBT aptitude test examination – Download past questions here!
However, It might interest you to know that the total numbers of applications received were 2.5millon from the official portal which was opened for registration on the 9 August, 2019 and after the registration was closed on the 7 September, 2019.
We therefore , further scrutinized the applications received using the guidelines and criteria as been published on the advertised vacancy position in the official portal including the age limit restriction of 30years.The total numbers of eligible application received were 1,477,043 million.
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps NSCDC officially advertised for the recruitments of 10,000 personnel in the agency NSCDC to boost the agency manpower and after the application registration was closed, federal government started mulling over their capacity to absorb 10,000 personnel into the agency NSCDC after carefully deliberation and consideration, federal government adjusted to 5,000 personnel to be recruited or absorb and that is what were been captured in the NSCDC financial budget 2020.
However, it is imperative to note that only the successful applications who met the criteria’s we be shortlisted for further invitation for the next stage of recruitment which is aptitude test examination.
Hopefully, those who will be shortlisted for the next stage will soon be published for the commencement of CBT aptitude test examination which will be conducted by Jamb using your contact and residential information provided during course of registration on the official portal to fix the examination center Nationwide.
For avoidance of doubts, legitimate and authenticity of the NSCDC published shortlisted candidates names kindly check the official portal soon…
Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Commandant General Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu gave more clarification on the ongoing recruitments exercise Nationwide.He said that 5000 new intake personnel is to be recruited to effectively boost the agency manpower as been captured in NSCDC budget 2020.
In the distribution, one thousand 1000 slot advertised vacancy position is for Officer Cadre (graduate) and the four thousand 4000 remaining slot were allocated to rank and file, he said.
