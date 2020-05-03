education news
How to accept 2019 Admission Status on JAMB CAPS Portal
How to accept 2019 Admission Status on JAMB CAPS Portal – Check Admission Status on JAMB CAPS Portal… See How to accept/reject admission offer on the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) portal. See full detail below;
Check Admission Status on JAMB CAPS Portal
This tutorial will guide you on how to check, accept and reject your admission status on CAPS portal. Stay focus and read through.
This is to inform all the candidates that have been offered admission into their institution of choice for the 2019/2020 academic session, that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) is now live.
With JAMB CAPS, successfully admitted candidates can now ACCEPT/REJECT admission offer.
Acceptance of admission on any website other than CAPS is not a valid acceptance as any admission not processed and accepted through CAPS is not known to JAMB.
— JAMB (@JAMBHQ) April 21, 2020
Candidates who have been offered PROVISIONAL ADMISSION BUT ARE YET TO ACCEPT the admission are to immediately accept such offers free by using the CAPS Mobile App downloaded from the Google Play Store.
— JAMB (@JAMBHQ) April 21, 2020
How to Check Admission Status – Full Process
- Ensure you have active data bundle.
- Open your favourite browser but I will advice you not to use Opera Mini.
- Visit the jamb caps admission checking portal using this link http://caps.jamb.gov.ng/acceptadmission.aspx.
IF the first link does not work for you, use this one http://caps.jamb.gov.ng/app_candidates/candidateprofile.aspx
- Caps Central admission portal home page will open.
- Enter your Jamb registration number in the space where you will see UTME Registration Number.
- Click on the submit button.
- Your details including Jamb score, institution, date of birth,etc will appear.
- If you are given admission and you like the school then click on accept admission.
- If the institution and course space is blank or you have not been offered admission then don’t click on accept admission. Just keep checking back.
- Be very careful to to accept admission when you are not offered or when you have hope of gaining admission in a better school.
How to Check 2019 Admission Status
- Once you accept the admission offered you then you admission door is closed for that year.
Video Tutorials on CAPS
N/B: If you see not admitted yet in your Caps market place it means your school hasn’t started giving admission and all you have to do is close the page and keep checking back. Don’t click on the accept admission TAB.
However, If you mistakenly accepted admission when you have not been offered admission by any school yet then I don’t think that would be an issue.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about JAMB Caps.
- My status is showing ” recommended” can I accept it
- My status is showing “Admission in progress” what does it mean
- Mine is showing Welcome…
- I have been admitted in to AAU, but I checked on jamb caps, but I’m still seeing not admitted…What do you think could be the problem sir?
- Jamb caps has admitted me but school says no admission given yet.
Incoming Searches
- Jamb cap
- Jamb caps
- Jamb caps portal
- Jamb caps admission status
- Jamb caps admission list
- Latest on jamb caps admission.
- What is Jamb caps all about?
- Has Jamb started giving admission on caps?
- How do I accept admission on Jamb caps
- How do I reject admission On Jamb caps
- What will happen if I reject admission on Jamb caps
How do I check my Second choice school admission list on caps portal
What’s Jamb caps portal website or link.
We cherish your opinion and we look forward to it. Hence, If you have any question as regards JAMB CAPS 2019, kindly scroll down to the comment section and we will respond in no time.
